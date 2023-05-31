KarmaCheck Announces Partnership with Cell Staff for Bullhorn Applicant Tracking Platform

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KarmaCheck , a first-of-its-kind company that uses candidate-centric technology to bring truth, speed, and efficiency to background checks, announced today a partnership with healthcare staffing provider Cell Staff that will utilize KarmaCheck’s background check functionality for the Bullhorn applicant tracking system.

KarmaCheck’s partnership with Bullhorn, which is also a KarmaCheck investor, alleviates the costly problem of manual inefficiency for Cell Staff by directly integrating applicant data into the Bullhorn platform. It dramatically reduces candidate drop-offs by offering a streamlined, transparent experience for applicants, employers, and recruiters.

“Bullhorn is one of the largest technology players in staffing, and we’re very proud of what Cell Staff has achieved with KarmaCheck’s best-in-class features for the Bullhorn platform,” said Eric Ly, CEO of KarmaCheck. “For too many applicant tracking systems, these nuanced workflows present a big challenge. We’re providing customers with enhanced transparency, efficiency, and communication for all stakeholders in the onboarding process.”

KarmaCheck’s new integration with the Bullhorn platform gives Cell Staff credentialing specialists and clinicians visibility into the real-time status of “source of truth” record retrieval, license and credential verification, and drug and occupational health screening. It also helps healthcare agencies prepare for audits by making it easy to obtain results from Bullhorn.

“We’ve had great success with KarmaCheck and Bullhorn, as measured by faster, more efficient hiring and fewer candidate drop-offs,” said Grant Hargis, Vice President Operations at Cell Staff. “Compliance in healthcare staffing is a complex process taking place in a tight labor market, and KarmaCheck has allowed Cell Staff to consolidate the majority of candidate compliance to one simple platform that offers background checks, education verifications, drug tests, and other occupational health screenings that the KarmaCheck/Bullhorn integration an invaluable solution.”

"We invested in KarmaCheck because we believe it has the potential to revolutionize the background check industry and put control into the hands of candidates," said Nina Eigerman, SVP of Alliances and Head of Bullhorn Ventures. "The staffing industry is rapidly evolving with the use of technology, and KarmaCheck's integration with the Bullhorn platform allows candidates to quickly authorize checks and update their information via the Bullhorn Talent Platform. This best-in-class integration offers recruiters better access to timely information, significantly shortening the time to hire."

About KarmaCheck

KarmaCheck has reimagined background checks with a tech-first, data-driven approach that brings truth to the internet and provides the fastest background check for employment needs. Employers and employees benefit from real-time, actionable notifications, so hiring decisions come sooner. KarmaCheck’s mobile-first background check platform is easy to access, reliable, and compliant. Visit www.karmacheck.com to learn more.