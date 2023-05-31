Heritage Distilling Co. Celebrates 10th year as the Most Awarded Craft Distillery in North America by the American Distilling Institute

66 awards including multiple “Best of Category” and gold medals

/EIN News/ -- GIG HARBOR, Wash., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Distilling Company , Inc. ("HDC" or "Heritage" or "The Company"), a leading craft distiller of innovative premium brands, was awarded a record-breaking 66 medals at the 2023 Craft Spirits Conference hosted by the American Distilling Institute (ADI). This year’s competition included submissions from distilleries and brands of all sizes, including some of the largest spirits brands in the world.



"We are deeply grateful to the American Distilling Institute for recognizing Heritage with an incredible 66 awards,” said Justin Stiefel, Heritage Distilling Co-Founder. “This honor is a testament to the passion, dedication, and craftsmanship of our team. We are proud to be part of the vibrant distilling community in America, and we will continue to push the boundaries of innovation and quality. These awards serve as a reminder that hard work, perseverance, and a commitment to excellence can truly make a difference. Cheers to the American Distilling Institute for their continued support and for fostering a spirit of excellence within our industry."



HDC’s 66 medals spanned across thirteen separate categories, culminating in six “Best of Category” and multiple gold medals. Heritage’s full slate of awards includes:

BEST OF CATEGORY:

Blended Whiskey, Gold Medal: 1st Special Forces Group Blended Whiskey 7th Edition

Spiced Rum, Gold Medal: Cask Club Reserve: Barrel Aged Commanders Spiced Rum

Flavored Whiskey, Gold Medal: Distiller's Reserve: Orange Spiced Rye

Flavored Gin, Silver Medal: Cask Club Reserve: 1730 Spicy Guava Gin 2.0

Column Still Rum, Silver Medal: Elk Rider Rum

Flavored Vodka, Silver Medal: Lavender Flavored Vodka



GOLD MEDALS

Distiller's Reserve: Cocoa Bomb Nightcap

Stiefel's Select: Single Barrel Straight Bourbon Whiskey 4 Grain

Excellence in Packaging: Elk Rider Bourbon



SILVER MEDALS

Batch No. 12 Blended

Batch No. 12 Rum

Batch No. 12 Vodka

Blood Orange Flavored Vodka

Cask Club Reserve: 2646 Mos Eisley Blend

Cask Club Reserve: 2766 Mezcal & Amaro Staved Bourbon

Cask Club Reserve: 2785 Maple Rye

Cask Club Reserve: 2800 Cherry-Citrus Peel Infused Gin

Cask Club Reserve: 742 Root Beer Rum

Coffee Flavored Vodka

Commander's Spiced Rum

Distiller's Reserve: Blended Whiskey #16

Distiller's Reserve: Butterscotch Barrel

Distiller's Reserve: Nordic Treat Aquavit

Distillers Reserve: Northern Rye

Dual Barrel (Orange) Bourbon

Dual Barrel (Orange) Rye

Easy Peasy Lemon Squeezy Canned Cocktail

Elk Rider Blended Whiskey

Elk Rider Vodka

Gin Jam Fizzzz Canned Cocktail

Peachy Bourbon Canned Cocktail

State Vodka

Stiefel's Select: Single Barrel 100% Rye Whiskey

Stiefel's Select: Single Barrel Straight Bourbon Whiskey High Wheat

Stiefel's Select: Single Barrel Straight Bourbon Whiskey Peated Bourbon

Vanilla Flavored Vodka

BRONZE MEDALS:

Bacon Vodka

Blood Orange Vodkarita Canned Cocktail

Cask Club Reserve: 1344 Minted Berry Gin

Cask Club Reserve: 1652 Almond Bourbon

Cask Club Reserve: 1697 Strawberry-Basil-Mint Vodka

Cask Club Reserve: 1938 Orange Bourbon

Cask Club Reserve: 2150 Rum Raisin Blend

Cask Club Reserve: 2523 Ginger-Pear Gin

Cask Club Reserve: 2771 Vanilla Port Bourbon

Cask Club Reserve: 2925 Peanut Butter Banana Bourbon

Cask Club Reserve: 2950 Blended Whiskey

Cask Club Reserve: 2964 Sweet Sorrel Bourbon

Cask Club Reserve: Blue Coffee Blend

Cask Club Reserve: Earth Gin

Cask Club Reserve: Flora Gin

Cask Club Reserve: Smoked Plum Rye

Coconut Flavored Vodka

Commander's Silver Rum

Distiller's Reserve: I Can't Believe it's Not Vodka

Distiller's Reserve: Oakquavit

Distiller's Reserve: Passionfruit Orange Guava Flavored Vodka

Distiller's Reserve: Tropquavit Pineapple Aquavit

Dual Barrel Bourbon

Dual Barrel Rye Whiskey

Elk Rider Bourbon

Elk Rider Rye

Florescence Grapefruit & Pomelo Flavored Vodka

Hibiscus Flavored Vodka

Stiefel's Select: Single Barrel Straight Bourbon Whiskey High Rye Bottled in Bond

Sweet Ghost Pepper Flavored Vodka

“We are especially proud of the gold medal received for our namesake premium whiskey, Stiefel's Select Single Barrel Straight Bourbon Whiskey 4 Grain,” adds Stiefel. “Each edition is hand selected from only the best barrels of our aging spirits. Each step is intentionally executed: grain selection, mash style, fermentation control, method of distillation, selection of barrel type and aging conditions. All steps in the process are performed in-house, from grain to glass, and only the best of our barrels get selected to be released as a Stiefel’s Select whiskey.”

Jennifer Stiefel, co-founder and President of the Company, also noted, “This year 21 spirits from our innovative Cask Club program were awarded medals at the ADI judging. Each Cask Club entry represents a member of our Cask Club, where they craft their own spirits in their own custom aging barrel. We have more than 2,500 Cask Club members in our program, each creating a spirit unique to them. This year’s 21 medals, including two Best of Category winners, shows the quality and care that goes into the curation of each barrel at the direction of the Cask Club member. Each Cask Club spirit represents our idea of, “Your Whiskey, Your Way”, and so we say congratulations to our Cask Club members this year on their tremendous showing at this prestigious competition.”

Heritage Distilling’s line of spirits is available for direct-to-consumer delivery through HeritageDistilling.com where spirits can shipped directly to consumers in 31 states. For more information on Heritage Distilling Company, visit heritagedistilling.com .

About Heritage Distilling Company, Inc.

Heritage Distilling Company, Inc.®, currently a subsidiary of Heritage Distilling Holding Company, Inc., was founded in 2011 by Justin and Jennifer Stiefel. Heritage is among the premier independent craft spirits distilleries in the United States offering a variety of whiskeys, vodkas, gins and rums produced mainly from local, sustainably sourced ingredients. Heritage is the most awarded craft distillery in North America by the American Distilling Institute for the past ten years out of more than 2,600 craft distilleries. To accelerate its national wholesale distribution growth strategy, Heritage founded the Tribal Beverage Network (TBN) to collaborate with Native American tribes and develop Heritage-branded distilleries, brands, and tasting rooms and to develop brands unique to the tribes, to serve patrons of tribal casinos and entertainment venues, creating compelling social and economic benefits for participating tribal communities while allowing the tribes another channel through which to exercise tribal sovereignty.

Contacts:

Investors

Scott Eckstein

heritage@ksca.com

(212) 896 1210

Media

Anne Donohoe

heritage@kcsa.com

(732) 620 0033