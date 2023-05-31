Food Logistics Names Nexterus as Recipient of 2023 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers Award

This award recognizes leading third-party logistics and cold storage providers in the cold food and beverage industry.

/EIN News/ -- NEW FREEDOM, Pa., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexterus, a world-class supply chain management and third-party logistics (3PL) services provider, announces being named as one of the winners of Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of products through the global cold food supply chain, 2023 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers Award, which recognizes leading third-party logistics (3PL) and cold storage providers in the cold food and beverage industry.



"From driver shortages to natural disasters, the last 12 months have continued to challenge the 3PL space. But it's the 3PLs and the cold storage providers that keep moving cold food products through the chain, despite the disruption," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “And, it's these 3PLs and cold storage providers that work to adopt and adapt to operate in a safer, more efficient manner. That's why it's important we honor and celebrate the top 3PLs and cold storage providers, both nationally and internationally.”

“Nexterus is pleased to receive this prestigious recognition from Food Logistics magazine,” says Ryan Polakoff, President of Nexterus. “Our team leverages advanced technologies and best-in-class services to help our shipping partners optimize deliveries and lower transport costs. Clients benefit from efficiencies gained from working with us so that their cold food and beverage products arrive on time and in peak condition to maintain freshness and extend shelf life.”

Many of this year's winners offer a variety of 3PL services, including air cargo, bulk/liquid bulk transportation, direct-store delivery, freight forwarding, refrigerated trucking, truckload brokerage, and more. Many of the cold storage services offered range from blast freezing and cross-docking to inventory management and warehousing/distribution management.

Nexterus and other recipients of this year’s award will be profiled in Food Logistics’ May/June 2023 print issue. Go to https://foodl.me/9191gr to view the complete list of winners. Go to https://www.foodlogistics.com/awards to learn more about other Food Logistics awards.

About Nexterus

Nexterus solves urgent and complex supply chain issues, applying expertise and technology to manage and optimize global supply chains. As America’s oldest private, non-asset-based, third-party logistics (3PL) company, Nexterus helps small and medium-sized companies better compete through the power of their supply chains. With best-in-class strategies and services, Nexterus gives clients the freedom to build their businesses without being distracted by complex supply chain challenges and tedious tasks, allowing these companies to improve productivity, efficiencies, and customer service. Please find us at nexterus.com (https://www.nexterus.com).

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers, and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software, and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

