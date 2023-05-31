ThinPrint Launches ThinPrint 13 to Set the Standard in Flexibility, Usability and Security for Enterprise Printing

The latest enhancement of ThinPrint Engine is the first print management solution to support V4 printer drivers, replaces expensive print servers and further enhances its Printer Self Service

/EIN News/ -- BERLIN and DENVER, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThinPrint, the leading provider of print management solutions, today launched ThinPrint 13, the latest version of its ThinPrint Engine solution, the company’s on-premise and private cloud print management software for remote and virtual desktop environments.



In addition to being the first print management solution with V4 printer driver support, ThinPrint 13 makes it possible for ThinPrint Hubs to be managed in the Microsoft Management Console to replace expensive print servers. ThinPrint has also enhanced its Printer Self Service for self-guided printer mapping. And under the hood, ThinPrint optimizes both speed and security.

"With our latest version, we're more than living up to our goal of offering our customers the greatest possible freedom in designing their print environment," said Charlotte Künzell, CEO of ThinPrint GmbH. "Our solution adapts to the wishes of the customers and not vice versa. Especially V4 support and the central management of ThinPrint Hubs, which are now used in almost every project, are another important milestone in our customer-oriented product history."

Key enhancements included in ThinPrint 13 are:

V4 Printer Driver Support : IT departments can now use V4 drivers in a ThinPrint context, giving them even more freedom of choice when designing their print environment. Thanks to ThinPrint AutoConnect, V4 drivers are supported with all ThinPrint features, such as high availability or simple printer mapping.

Replace Costly Print Servers with Remote Management of ThinPrint Hubs: Remote management of ThinPrint Hubs via the Microsoft Management Console can now connect remote offices with their printer fleets easily and cost-effectively. The Hubs replace costly print servers with an extremely short ROI simply because of power savings. With ThinPrint 13, they can now be managed clearly and centrally directly in the Microsoft Management Console. With the release of version 13, ThinPrint has also announced a PowerShell extension that will be available soon.

Increased Usability and Group Assignment Capabilities: ThinPrint's Printer Self Service, which enables self-guided printer mapping capabilities for users, now enables group assignment capabilities. Other improvements include a clearer management console and several speed and security enhancements that are not immediately visible but are noticeable during use.

ThinPrint 13 can be tested with full functionality for 30 days free of charge. After that, flexible, cost-effective licensing is available for the private cloud. Companies that wish to use the public cloud for printing can take advantage of ThinPrint's cloud solution, ezeep.

About ThinPrint

Networks are becoming more complex and heterogeneous and end devices more differentiated — whether remote and virtual desktops, PCs, Macs, iOS or Android devices, Chromebooks, thin or zero clients, branch offices, home workstations, whether cloud or on-premises. What remains is the need and wish to print from all these workstations. ThinPrint, an expert in enterprise printing solutions for 20 years, always has the right technology on hand for secure, high-performance printing that seamlessly combines with a perfect user experience. ThinPrint’s solutions support all printing innovations, thereby helping to complete and implement advanced technology that ranges from innovative end devices to endpoint printers.

The core focus of the solutions is always simple print infrastructure administration, network performance optimization and user satisfaction. 30,000 corporate customers across all industries and regions as well as more than 100 desktop as a service, and software as a service providers rely on printing solutions from ThinPrint. To complement its cloud portfolio, ThinPrint acquired ezeep and its native cloud technology in 2015. ezeep has now grown to become the leading printing solution for coworking and shared spaces.

ThinPrint’s solutions are developed and tested at the company’s headquarters in Berlin, Germany. In addition, offices in the USA, UK, Australia, Japan and China as well as more than 350 channel partners around the globe provide local presence and support for customers.

Our promise is that with ThinPrint, the printing solution for innovative companies, you can fully master all printing challenges. Now. And in the future.

Press Contacts:

Headquarters: Silke Kluckert, Public Relations Manager,

Phone: +49-30-408-198-725,

E-mail: press@cortado.com

North America: VisiTech for ThinPrint, Kendra Westerkamp,

Phone: +1-720-261-2300

E-mail: CT@visitechpr.com