Shower Steamer Company The Herbal Zen Announces Plans for New Summer Blend, Pride Month and Prime Day

‘Sea Breeze’ aromatherapy shower scent returns, followed by the company’s biggest sale of the year

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Herbal Zen , an aromatherapy wellness company specializing in essential oil shower steamers available on Amazon and Etsy , today announced the upcoming release of its limited-edition summer blend, Sea Breeze , along with special promotions and milestones happening in June and July.



Shower steamers are like bath bombs for the everyday shower. This aromatherapy product is hand-pressed into small square tablets that slowly dissolve when wet, releasing essential oils into the air, and creating a self-care ritual that turns any shower into an at-home spa experience. The practice of inhaling essential oils has long been used to help with needs like boosting mood, reducing stress and anxiety, and promoting restful sleep.

Back by popular demand for a third year, The Herbal Zen’s Sea Breeze blend will be available on July 3, replacing the Spring blend Daisy Fresh which retires for the year on June 16. Sea Breeze captures the feel-good essence of summer with an uplifting mix of soothing lavender, juicy lime and refreshing spearmint essential oils. Inspired by days spent at the beach, this blend’s aroma is sweet, light, and celebratory.

Additional summer promotions and milestones from The Herbal Zen include:

Shop to support Pride Month: During the first weekend of Pride, The Herbal Zen will donate 20% of net profits of its rainbow-colored variety pack of shower steamers to the Human Rights Campaign, the country’s largest civil rights organization fighting for LGBTQ+ equality. This Pride donation applies to all variety pack purchases made on June 3rd and 4th.





One of The Herbal Zen's top-selling shower steamer blends is Headache Rx , expertly crafted with peppermint, basil and rosemary essential oils to ease the discomfort that comes with headaches and migraines. In addition to the month-long observation, special commemorative days in June include Migraine Solidarity Day on June 21 and Chronic Migraine Awareness Day on June 29.





Biggest sale of the year on Prime Day : The Herbal Zen will celebrate its status as an Amazon best-seller by offering 20% off all products during the next Prime Day, likely taking place in July. This discount is the brand's largest and only major sale all year.





Consider The Herbal Zen's self-care gift guide for Father's Day and end-of-school teacher gifts: Everybody from kids to seniors takes showers, making shower steamers a unique yet practical buy for people of all ages, genders and backgrounds. This gift offers an instant mood boost and can be enjoyed as a simple daily ritual or a luxurious at-home spa experience.



Products by The Herbal Zen are available at theherbalzen.com and on Amazon , Etsy and Walmart .

About The Herbal Zen

The Herbal Zen ( theherbalzen.com ) is a small business offering handmade natural aromatherapy products that simplify self-care and elevate your daily routine. The company’s signature wellness product is essential oil-infused shower steamers – a bath bomb made for the everyday shower. These shower fizzies are made in the USA using the purest essential oils, free of phthalates, parabens, artificial fragrances, and sulfates. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, The Herbal Zen was founded in 2018 when pharmacist Jason Donahue sought natural remedies for common wellness needs, and has since earned thousands of five-star reviews across Amazon , Etsy and Walmart .

Contact:

Kathleen McFadden

kathleen@placedpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba7ad5ac-3209-4dcb-8d27-cc6574e6a19f