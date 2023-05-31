Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Data Breach Investigation

Did you receive a data breach letter from Harvard Pilgrim Health Care? You may be eligible for compensation. Get your free consultation.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TheGrantLawFirm, PLLC announces that it is investigating claims against Harvard Pilgrim Health Care (“Harvard Pilgrim”). Harvard Pilgrim recently announced that on April 17, 2023, it discovered a cybersecurity ransomware attack that impacted about 2 million users of the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Commercial and Medicare Advantage Stride plans. It disclosed that its investigation revealed that copies of private health care information was taken from the system during the period of March 29, 2023, to April 17, 2023. That information includes names, physical addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, health insurance account information, Social Security numbers, provider taxpayer identification numbers, and clinical information such as medical histories, diagnoses, treatment, dates of service, and provider names.

If you are a current or former member of Harvard Pilgrim (including family and individual plans) between March 28, 2012 to present, or a current or former member of Health Plans Inc. between June 1, 2020 and present, you may be entitled to compensation.

TheGrantLawFirm, PLLC, is investigating potential claims and will provide you with a free consultation.

If you received a data breach letter, call Lynda J. Grant at 212-292-4441, email her at lgrant@grantfirm.com or fill out our contact sheet at www.grantfirm.com.* Lynda J. Grant is a New York Metro Superlawyer and has been representing wronged consumers, investors and others hurt by corporate misdeeds for over 40 years.

Lynda J. Grant

TheGrantLawFirm, PLLC

521 Fifth Ave., 17th Floor

New York, NY 10175

212-292-4441

lgrant@grantfirm.com

*Attorney Advertising. The contact sheet does not create an attorney-client relationship.



