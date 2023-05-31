NP Digital Celebrated as Performance Marketing Agency of the Year in the Performance Marketing World Global Awards 2023

Impressive Results, Strategy, and Achievements Keep Accolades Rolling in for the Agency

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital, a leader in end-to-end performance marketing, receives honor as the 2023 Performance Marketing Agency of the Year by Performance Marketing World (PMW). PMW Global Awards judges recognized the agency for driving impressive ROI for its clients, contributions to the marketing community, a growing global staff, and consistent revenue growth.

NP Digital impressed the PMW judges with record-setting results and contributions in numerous categories. “An extremely impressive entry. From the clear passion that team members have working for the agency, to the results achieved for their clients, to the thought leadership and free search and content marketing solutions materials," one judge noted. The agency's performance for B2C and B2B clients, and omnichannel marketing was specifically touted. It goes on to commend the agency for its aggressive global expansion and YoY revenue growth in the crowded and competitive space.

“Culture, clients, and community are at the center of everything we do, which makes earning the award as Performance Marketing Agency of the Year for those very things an incredible honor,” said Mike Gullaksen, CEO of NP Digital. “We get so much fulfillment from helping our clients succeed and giving back to our marketing peers. Seeing the judges praise that as a part of our success strategy is motivating, and we look ahead at accelerating our global expansion and strengthening the award-winning culture we’ve built thus far.”

PMW judges noted NP Digital’s unique company culture, top-tier employee satisfaction, and focus on giving back as standout aspects of the business. Marketing specialists at NP Digital, as well as the agency’s co-founder, Neil Patel, actively publish thought-leading content and speak at industry conferences around the world. The agency also prides itself on investing in updates for its cutting-edge marketing tools like Ubersuggest and AnswerThePublic. Additionally, NP Digital recently released its Google Ads Grader tool to help paid media marketers create optimized and efficient paid search programs.

This was one of many awards NP Digital has been honored with this year. In early May, the agency was recognized in the Digital Independent Agency and Performance Marketing Agency categories by Campaign’s Global Agency of the Year Awards. It was also named in Inc. Best Workplaces for the second year in a row.

About NP Digital:

NP Digital is a performance marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platform Ubersuggest, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest-growing, award-winning performance marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to build meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world’s most prominent Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, DTC challenger-type organizations. NP Digital spans across the globe with 750 employees in 15 different countries and 40 of the 50 U.S. states. For more information visit npdigital.com.

