Hovnanian Enterprises Reports Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- Achieved Income Before Income Taxes of $46 Million

Exceeded High End of Guidance for Adjusted Pretax Income by 32%

Net Contracts per Community Increased 100% versus First Quarter 2023

Consolidated Community Count Increased 12% Year over Year

Redeemed in May $100 Million of Principal Amount of 7.75% Senior Secured Notes Due February 2026

MATAWAN, N.J., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV), a leading national homebuilder, reported results for its fiscal second quarter and six months ended April 30, 2023.

RESULTS FOR THE THREE-MONTH AND SIX-MONTH PERIODS ENDED APRIL 30, 2023:

Total revenues were $703.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, compared with $702.5 million in the same quarter of the prior year. For the six months ended April 30, 2023, total revenues were $1.22 billion compared with $1.27 billion in the first half of fiscal 2022.





Sale of homes revenues decreased 2.2% to $670.7 million (1,225 homes) in the fiscal 2023 second quarter compared with $685.8 million (1,353 homes) in the previous year’s second quarter. During the fiscal 2023 second quarter, sale of homes revenues, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures ( 1) , decreased 2.8% to $751.4 million (1,346 homes) compared with $772.8 million (1,495 homes) during the second quarter of fiscal 2022.





, decreased 2.8% to $751.4 million (1,346 homes) compared with $772.8 million (1,495 homes) during the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Sale of homes revenues decreased 5.4% to $1.17 billion (2,163 homes) in the first half of fiscal 2023 compared with $1.24 billion (2,527 homes) in the same period of the previous year. During the first six months of fiscal 2023, sale of homes revenues, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, decreased 4.2% to $1.33 billion (2,391 homes) compared with $1.39 billion (2,778 homes) during the same period of fiscal 2022.





Homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 17.8% for the three months ended April 30, 2023, compared with 23.3% during the second quarter a year ago. During the first six months of fiscal 2023, homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 18.1% compared with 21.8% in the same period of the prior fiscal year.





Homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 20.9% during the fiscal 2023 second quarter compared with 26.6% in last year’s second quarter. For the six months ended April 30, 2023, homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 21.2% compared with 24.7% in the first six months of the previous fiscal year.





Total SG&A was $75.5 million, or 10.7% of total revenues, in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with $68.2 million, or 9.7% of total revenues, in the previous year’s second quarter. During the first half of fiscal 2023, total SG&A was $148.9 million, or 12.2% of total revenues, compared with $140.4 million, or 11.1% of total revenues, in the same period of the prior fiscal year.





Total interest expense as a percent of total revenues was 5.1% for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with 4.9% during the second quarter of fiscal 2022. For the six months ended April 30, 2023, total interest expense as a percent of total revenues was 5.4% compared with 4.8% in the same period of the previous fiscal year.





Income before income taxes for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $46.1 million compared with $80.9 million in the second quarter of the prior fiscal year. For the first six months of fiscal 2023, income before income taxes was $64.2 million compared with $116.3 million during the first half of the prior fiscal year.





Net income was $34.1 million, or $4.47 per diluted common share, for the three months ended April 30, 2023, compared with net income of $62.4 million, or $8.39 per diluted common share, in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. For the first six months of fiscal 2023, net income was $52.9 million, or $6.74 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $87.2 million, or $11.44 per diluted common share, during the same period of fiscal 2022.





EBITDA was $86.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with $116.4 million in the same quarter of the prior year. For the first six months of fiscal 2023, EBITDA was $136.1 million compared with $180.1 million in the same period of the prior year.





Consolidated contracts in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 declined 3.1% to 1,477 homes ($785.7 million) compared with 1,525 homes ($860.5 million) in the same quarter last year. Contracts, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, for the three months ended April 30, 2023 declined to 1,614 homes ($876.8 million) compared with 1,689 homes ($975.2 million) in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.



As of April 30, 2023, consolidated community count increased 11.8% to 114 communities, compared with 102 communities on April 30, 2022. Community count, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, was 128 as of April 30, 2023, compared with 120 communities at the end of the previous fiscal year’s second quarter.





The dollar value of consolidated contract backlog, as of April 30, 2023, decreased 35.7% to $1.32 billion compared with $2.06 billion as of April 30, 2022. The dollar value of contract backlog, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, as of April 30, 2023, decreased 34.2% to $1.54 billion compared with $2.34 billion as of April 30, 2022.





The gross contract cancellation rate for consolidated contracts was 18% for the second quarter ended April 30, 2023 compared with 17% in the fiscal 2022 second quarter. The gross contract cancellation rate for contracts including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures was 18% for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with 16% in the second quarter of the prior year.





Consolidated contracts per community increased 100% sequentially to 13.0 in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with 6.5 contracts per community for the first quarter of fiscal 2023. During the second quarter of fiscal 2023, contracts per community improved to 4.7 in the month of April, higher than every other month this fiscal year.





Consolidated contracts for preliminary May results through May 29, 2023 increased 29.8% to 436 compared with 336 contracts in May 2022. Consolidated contracts per community for preliminary May results through May 29, 2023 were 3.9, an 18.2% increase, compared with 3.3 for May 2022.

(1) When we refer to “Domestic Unconsolidated Joint Ventures”, we are excluding results from our single community unconsolidated joint venture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

LIQUIDITY AND INVENTORY AS OF APRIL 30, 2023:

During the second quarter of fiscal 2023, land and land development spending was $156.5 million compared with $154.8 million in the same quarter one year ago. For the first half of fiscal 2023, land and land development spending was $290.9 million compared with $349.6 million in the same period one year ago.





Total liquidity as of April 30, 2023 was $463.8 million, significantly above our targeted liquidity range of $170 million to $245 million.





In May of 2023, we redeemed $100 million principal amount of our 7.75% senior secured notes due February 15, 2026 at a purchase price of 101.937% plus accrued and unpaid interest. We have retired early $494 million of debt since the beginning of fiscal 2020.





In the second quarter of fiscal 2023, approximately 1,000 lots were put under option or acquired in 14 consolidated communities.





As of April 30, 2023, the total controlled consolidated lots were 28,657, a decrease compared with 33,501 lots at the end of the second quarter of the previous year and a decrease compared to 29,123 lots on January 31, 2023. Based on trailing twelve-month deliveries, the current position equaled a 5.5 years’ supply.



FINANCIAL GUIDANCE ( 2) :

The Company is providing guidance for total revenues, adjusted gross margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted pretax income for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and for the full fiscal year and fully diluted earnings per share for fiscal 2023. Financial guidance below assumes no adverse changes in current market conditions, including further deterioration in the supply chain, material increase in mortgage rates, or increased inflation and excludes further impact to SG&A expenses from phantom stock expense related solely to stock price movements from the closing price of $73.77 on April 28, 2023.

For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, total revenues are expected to be between $630 million and $730 million, adjusted homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, is expected to be between 21.5% and 22.5%, adjusted pretax income is expected to be between $50 million and $60 million, and adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $85 million and $95 million.

For fiscal 2023, total revenues are expected to be between $2.50 billion and $2.65 billion, adjusted homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, is expected to be between 21.0% and 22.5%, adjusted pretax income is expected to be between $180 million and $200 million, adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $320 million and $340 million and fully diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $17.00 and $20.00. At the midpoint of our guidance, we anticipate our common shareholders' equity to increase by approximately 60% by October 31, 2023 to $58.50 per share compared to last year’s year end value of $37 per share.

(2) The Company cannot provide a reconciliation between its non-GAAP projections and the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items required for the reconciliation. These items include, but are not limited to, land-related charges, inventory impairments and land option write-offs and loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could have a material impact on GAAP reported results.

COMMENTS FROM MANAGEMENT:

“Considering the doubling of mortgage rates, turmoil in the banking industry, concerns about high inflation and the general uncertainty in the economy, we are pleased with our performance in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Our total revenues, total SG&A as a percentage of total revenues, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted pretax income all exceeded the upper end of our guidance. We experienced strong consumer demand for quick move in homes, which resulted in higher deliveries, revenues and profits but slightly lower margins than we forecasted,” stated Ara K. Hovnanian, Chairman of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer. “Overall, the housing market has clearly rebounded from the slowdown during the second half of last year caused by the steep increase in mortgage rates.”

“The strength of the new home market is supported by favorable demographics and a historically low level of existing homes for sale. As home demand increased, we raised home prices in approximately 69% of our communities during the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Our liquidity position is strong, and we remain focused on both increasing our land supply and strengthening our balance sheet. In May, we redeemed $100 million of debt in advance of its maturity. We are encouraged by the uptick in sales and believe that the outlook for housing demand will remain strong over the long term,” concluded Mr. Hovnanian.

SEGMENT CHANGE/RECLASSIFICATION

Historically, the Company had seven reportable segments consisting of six homebuilding segments (Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Southeast, Southwest and West) and its financial services segment. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, we reevaluated our reportable segments as a result of changes in the business and our management thereof. In particular, we considered the fact that, since our segments were last established, the Company had exited the Minnesota, North Carolina, and Tampa markets and is currently in the process of exiting the Chicago market. As a result, we realigned our homebuilding operating segments and determined that, in addition to our financial services segment, we now have three reportable homebuilding segments comprised of (1) Northeast, (2) Southeast and (3) West. All prior period amounts related to the segment change have been retrospectively reclassified to conform to the new presentation.

WEBCAST INFORMATION:

Hovnanian Enterprises will webcast its fiscal 2023 second quarter financial results conference call at 11:00 a.m. E.T. on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. The webcast can be accessed live through the “Investor Relations” section of Hovnanian Enterprises’ website at http://www.khov.com . For those who are not available to listen to the live webcast, an archive of the broadcast will be available under the “Past Events” section of the Investor Relations page on the Hovnanian website at http://www.khov.com . The archive will be available for 12 months.

ABOUT HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC.:

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey and, through its subsidiaries, is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. The Company’s homes are marketed and sold under the trade name K. Hovnanian® Homes. Additionally, the Company’s subsidiaries, as developers of K. Hovnanian’s® Four Seasons communities, make the Company one of the nation’s largest builders of active lifestyle communities.

Additional information on Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. can be accessed through the “Investor Relations” section of the Hovnanian Enterprises’ website at http://www.khov.com. To be added to Hovnanian's investor e-mail list, please send an e-mail to IR@khov.com or sign up at http://www.khov.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

Consolidated earnings before interest expense and income taxes (“EBIT”) and before depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and before inventory impairments and land option write-offs and loss on extinguishment of debt, net (“Adjusted EBITDA”) are not U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. The reconciliation for historical periods of EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income is presented in a table attached to this earnings release.

Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, are non-GAAP financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively. The reconciliation for historical periods of homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, to homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively, is presented in a table attached to this earnings release.

Adjusted pretax income, which is defined as income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and loss on extinguishment of debt, net is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is income before income taxes. The reconciliation for historical periods of adjusted pretax income to income before income taxes is presented in a table attached to this earnings release.

Total liquidity is comprised of $333.3 million of cash and cash equivalents, $5.5 million of restricted cash required to collateralize letters of credit and $125.0 million availability under the senior secured revolving credit facility as of April 30, 2023.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

All statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered as “Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the “Safe Harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements related to the Company’s goals and expectations with respect to its financial results for future financial periods and statements regarding demand for homes, mortgage rates, inflation, supply chain issues, customer incentives and underlying factors. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in, or suggested by, such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. By their nature, forward-looking statements: (i) speak only as of the date they are made, (ii) are not guarantees of future performance or results and (iii) are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict or quantify. Therefore, actual results could differ materially and adversely from those forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, (1) changes in general and local economic, industry and business conditions and impacts of a significant homebuilding downturn; (2) shortages in, and price fluctuations of, raw materials and labor, including due to geopolitical events, changes in trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on homebuilding materials and products and related trade disputes with and retaliatory measures taken by other countries; (3) fluctuations in interest rates and the availability of mortgage financing, including as a result of bank sector instability; (4) adverse weather and other environmental conditions and natural disasters; (5) the seasonality of the Company’s business; (6) the availability and cost of suitable land and improved lots and sufficient liquidity to invest in such land and lots; (7) reliance on, and the performance of, subcontractors; (8) regional and local economic factors, including dependency on certain sectors of the economy, and employment levels affecting home prices and sales activity in the markets where the Company builds homes; (9) increases in cancellations of agreements of sale; (10) increases in inflation; (11) changes in tax laws affecting the after-tax costs of owning a home; (12) legal claims brought against us and not resolved in our favor, such as product liability litigation, warranty claims and claims made by mortgage investors; (13) levels of competition; (14) utility shortages and outages or rate fluctuations; (15) information technology failures and data security breaches; (16) negative publicity; (17) high leverage and restrictions on the Company’s operations and activities imposed by the agreements governing the Company’s outstanding indebtedness; (18) availability and terms of financing to the Company; (19) the Company’s sources of liquidity; (20) changes in credit ratings; (21) government regulation, including regulations concerning development of land, the home building, sales and customer financing processes, tax laws and the environment; (22) operations through unconsolidated joint ventures with third parties; (23) significant influence of the Company’s controlling stockholders; (24) availability of net operating loss carryforwards; (25) loss of key management personnel or failure to attract qualified personnel; and (26) certain risks, uncertainties and other factors described in detail in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2022 and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods during fiscal 2023 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or any other reason.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. April 30, 2023 Statements of consolidated operations (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Total revenues $ 703,661 $ 702,537 $ 1,219,027 $ 1,267,850 Costs and expenses (1) 662,946 617,968 1,167,425 1,156,071 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net - (6,795 ) - (6,795 ) Income from unconsolidated joint ventures 5,408 3,171 12,568 11,362 Income before income taxes 46,123 80,945 64,170 116,346 Income tax provision 11,977 18,510 11,308 29,103 Net income 34,146 62,435 52,862 87,243 Less: preferred stock dividends 2,669 2,669 5,338 5,338 Net income available to common stockholders $ 31,477 $ 59,766 $ 47,524 $ 81,905 Per share data: Basic: Net income per common share $ 4.68 $ 8.50 $ 7.05 $ 11.62 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 6,166 6,396 6,176 6,392 Assuming dilution: Net income per common share $ 4.47 $ 8.39 $ 6.74 $ 11.44 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 6,462 6,477 6,463 6,492 (1) Includes inventory impairments and land option write-offs. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. April 30, 2023 Reconciliation of income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and loss on extinguishment of debt, net to income before income taxes (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Income before income taxes $ 46,123 $ 80,945 $ 64,170 $ 116,346 Inventory impairments and land option write-offs 137 565 614 664 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net - 6,795 - 6,795 Income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and loss on extinguishment of debt, net (1) $ 46,260 $ 88,305 $ 64,784 $ 123,805 (1) Income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and loss on extinguishment of debt, net is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is income before income taxes.





Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. April 30, 2023 Gross margin (In thousands) Homebuilding Gross Margin

Homebuilding Gross Margin Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended April 30,

April 30, 2023

2022

2023 2022

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Sale of homes $ 670,708 $ 685,823 $ 1,170,353 $ 1,237,189 Cost of sales, excluding interest expense and land charges (1) 530,759 503,466 921,722 931,339 Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges (2) 139,949 182,357 248,631 305,850 Cost of sales interest expense, excluding land sales interest expense 20,521 21,678 35,522 35,402 Homebuilding gross margin, after cost of sales interest expense, before land charges (2) 119,428 160,679 213,109 270,448 Land charges 137 565 614 664 Homebuilding gross margin $ 119,291 $ 160,114 $ 212,495 $ 269,784 Homebuilding gross margin percentage 17.8% 23.3% 18.1% 21.8% Homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges (2) 20.9% 26.6% 21.2% 24.7% Homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense, before land charges (2) 17.8% 23.4% 18.2% 21.9% Land Sales Gross Margin Land Sales Gross Margin Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Land and lot sales $ 15,284 $ 365 $ 15,613 $ 399 Cost of sales, excluding interest (1) 9,863 216 9,940 260 Land and lot sales gross margin, excluding interest and land charges 5,421 149 5,673 139 Land and lot sales interest expense 904 - 925 21 Land and lot sales gross margin, including interest $ 4,517 $ 149 $ 4,748 $ 118 (1) Does not include cost associated with walking away from land options or inventory impairments which are recorded as Inventory impairments and land option write-offs in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (2) Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, are non-GAAP financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively.





Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. April 30, 2023 Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2023

2022

2023

2022

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net income $ 34,146 $ 62,435 $ 52,862 $ 87,243 Income tax provision 11,977 18,510 11,308 29,103 Interest expense 35,926 34,103 66,041 61,241 EBIT (1) 82,049 115,048 130,211 177,587 Depreciation and amortization 4,514 1,314 5,924 2,489 EBITDA (2) 86,563 116,362 136,135 180,076 Inventory impairments and land option write-offs 137 565 614 664 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net - 6,795 - 6,795 Adjusted EBITDA (3) $ 86,700 $ 123,722 $ 136,749 $ 187,535 Interest incurred $ 35,122 $ 33,872 $ 69,448 $ 66,655 Adjusted EBITDA to interest incurred 2.47 3.65 1.97 2.81 (1) EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. EBIT represents earnings before interest expense and income taxes. (2) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. (3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and inventory impairments and land option write-offs and loss on extinguishment of debt, net. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. April 30, 2023 Interest incurred, expensed and capitalized (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest capitalized at beginning of period $ 60,795 $ 63,804 $ 59,600 $ 58,159 Plus: interest incurred 35,122 33,872 69,448 66,655 Less: interest expensed (35,926 ) (34,103 ) (66,041 ) (61,241 ) Less: interest contributed to unconsolidated joint venture (1) - - (3,016 ) - Plus: interest acquired from unconsolidated joint venture (2) 283 - 283 - Interest capitalized at end of period (3) $ 60,274 $ 63,573 $ 60,274 $ 63,573 (1) Represents capitalized interest which was included as part of the assets contributed to the joint venture the company entered into during the six months ended April 30, 2023. There was no impact to the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations as a result of this transaction. (2) Represents capitalized interest which was included as part of the assets purchased from a joint venture the company closed out during the six months ended April 30, 2023. There was no impact to the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations as a result of this transaction. (3) Capitalized interest amounts are shown gross before allocating any portion of impairments to capitalized interest.





HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) April 30, October 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (1)

ASSETS Homebuilding: Cash and cash equivalents $ 333,254 $ 326,198 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 7,916 13,382 Inventories: Sold and unsold homes and lots under development 1,060,410 1,058,183 Land and land options held for future development or sale 123,832 152,406 Consolidated inventory not owned 300,750 308,595 Total inventories 1,484,992 1,519,184 Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures 85,820 74,940 Receivables, deposits and notes, net 37,210 37,837 Property and equipment, net 27,952 25,819 Prepaid expenses and other assets 56,756 63,884 Total homebuilding 2,033,900 2,061,244 Financial services 113,162 155,993 Deferred tax assets, net 336,692 344,793 Total assets $ 2,483,754 $ 2,562,030 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Homebuilding: Nonrecourse mortgages secured by inventory, net of debt issuance costs $ 134,124 $ 144,805 Accounts payable and other liabilities 376,866 439,952 Customers’ deposits 71,359 74,020 Liabilities from inventory not owned, net of debt issuance costs 200,299 202,492 Senior notes and credit facilities (net of discounts, premiums and debt issuance costs) 1,144,090 1,146,547 Accrued interest 36,220 32,415 Total homebuilding 1,962,958 2,040,231 Financial services 91,299 135,581 Income taxes payable - 3,167 Total liabilities 2,054,257 2,178,979 Equity: Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - authorized 100,000 shares; issued and outstanding 5,600 shares with a liquidation preference of $140,000 at April 30, 2023 and October 31, 2022 135,299 135,299 Common stock, Class A, $0.01 par value - authorized 16,000,000 shares; issued 6,179,884 shares at April 30, 2023 and 6,159,886 shares at October 31, 2022 62 62 Common stock, Class B, $0.01 par value (convertible to Class A at time of sale) - authorized 2,400,000 shares; issued 747,976 shares at April 30, 2023 and 733,374 shares at October 31, 2022 7 7 Paid in capital - common stock 731,374 727,663 Accumulated deficit (304,889 ) (352,413 ) Treasury stock - at cost – 901,379 shares of Class A common stock at April 30, 2023 and 782,901 shares at October 31, 2022; 27,669 shares of Class B common stock at April 30, 2023 and October 31, 2022 (132,382 ) (127,582 ) Total Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. stockholders’ equity 429,471 383,036 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures 26 15 Total equity 429,497 383,051 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,483,754 $ 2,562,030

(1) Derived from the audited balance sheet as of October 31, 2022.





HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, Six Months Ended April 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Homebuilding: Sale of homes $ 670,708 $ 685,823 $ 1,170,353 $ 1,237,189 Land sales and other revenues 18,750 1,008 22,307 1,646 Total homebuilding 689,458 686,831 1,192,660 1,238,835 Financial services 14,203 15,706 26,367 29,015 Total revenues 703,661 702,537 1,219,027 1,267,850 Expenses: Homebuilding: Cost of sales, excluding interest 540,622 503,682 931,662 931,599 Cost of sales interest 21,425 21,678 36,447 35,423 Inventory impairments and land option write-offs 137 565 614 664 Total cost of sales 562,184 525,925 968,723 967,686 Selling, general and administrative 50,456 46,501 98,374 89,247 Total homebuilding expenses 612,640 572,426 1,067,097 1,056,933 Financial services 10,152 10,792 19,205 21,192 Corporate general and administrative 25,079 21,684 50,569 51,119 Other interest 14,501 12,425 29,594 25,818 Other expenses, net 574 641 960 1,009 Total expenses 662,946 617,968 1,167,425 1,156,071 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net - (6,795 ) - (6,795 ) Income from unconsolidated joint ventures 5,408 3,171 12,568 11,362 Income before income taxes 46,123 80,945 64,170 116,346 State and federal income tax provision: State 1,083 2,587 3,294 5,130 Federal 10,894 15,923 8,014 23,973 Total income taxes 11,977 18,510 11,308 29,103 Net income 34,146 62,435 52,862 87,243 Less: preferred stock dividends 2,669 2,669 5,338 5,338 Net income available to common stockholders $ 31,477 $ 59,766 $ 47,524 $ 81,905 Per share data: Basic: Net income per common share $ 4.68 $ 8.50 $ 7.05 $ 11.62 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding 6,166 6,396 6,176 6,392 Assuming dilution: Net income per common share $ 4.47 $ 8.39 $ 6.74 $ 11.44 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding 6,462 6,477 6,463 6,492





HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE) (SEGMENT DATA EXCLUDES UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES) Contracts (1) Deliveries Contract Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Backlog April 30, April 30, April 30, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Northeast (2) (DE, IL, MD, NJ, OH, VA, WV) Home 413 495 (16.6 )% 358 424 (15.6 )% 875 1,466 (40.3 )% Dollars $ 260,320 $ 281,639 (7.6 )% $ 211,535 $ 240,442 (12.0 )% $ 513,574 $ 803,126 (36.1 )% Avg. Price $ 630,315 $ 568,968 10.8 % $ 590,880 $ 567,080 4.2 % $ 586,942 $ 547,835 7.1 % Southeast (FL, GA, SC) Home 275 213 29.1 % 174 150 16.0 % 626 608 3.0 % Dollars $ 132,954 $ 132,871 0.1 % $ 100,905 $ 73,154 37.9 % $ 351,392 $ 352,101 (0.2 )% Avg. Price $ 483,469 $ 623,808 (22.5 )% $ 579,914 $ 487,693 18.9 % $ 561,329 $ 579,113 (3.1 )% West (AZ, CA, TX) Home 789 817 (3.4 )% 693 779 (11.0 )% 817 1,722 (52.6 )% Dollars $ 392,418 $ 446,035 (12.0 )% $ 358,268 $ 372,227 (3.8 )% $ 459,819 $ 905,098 (49.2 )% Avg. Price $ 497,361 $ 545,942 (8.9 )% $ 516,981 $ 477,827 8.2 % $ 562,814 $ 525,609 7.1 % Consolidated Total Home 1,477 1,525 (3.1 )% 1,225 1,353 (9.5 )% 2,318 3,796 (38.9 )% Dollars $ 785,692 $ 860,545 (8.7 )% $ 670,708 $ 685,823 (2.2 )% $ 1,324,785 $ 2,060,325 (35.7 )% Avg. Price $ 531,951 $ 564,292 (5.7 )% $ 547,517 $ 506,891 8.0 % $ 571,521 $ 542,762 5.3 % Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (Excluding KSA JV) (2) (3) Home 137 164 (16.5 )% 121 142 (14.8 )% 295 396 (25.5 )% Dollars $ 91,063 $ 114,673 (20.6 )% $ 80,677 $ 86,974 (7.2 )% $ 213,533 $ 278,006 (23.2 )% Avg. Price $ 664,693 $ 699,226 (4.9 )% $ 666,752 $ 612,493 8.9 % $ 723,841 $ 702,035 3.1 % Grand Total Home 1,614 1,689 (4.4 )% 1,346 1,495 (10.0 )% 2,613 4,192 (37.7 )% Dollars $ 876,755 $ 975,218 (10.1 )% $ 751,385 $ 772,797 (2.8 )% $ 1,538,318 $ 2,338,331 (34.2 )% Avg. Price $ 543,219 $ 577,394 (5.9 )% $ 558,236 $ 516,921 8.0 % $ 588,717 $ 557,808 5.5 % KSA JV Only Home 1 51 (98.0 )% 0 0 0.0 % 2,223 2,191 1.5 % Dollars $ 157 $ 7,895 (98.0 )% $ 0 $ 0 0.0 % $ 348,976 $ 344,026 1.4 % Avg. Price $ 157,000 $ 154,804 1.4 % $ 0 $ 0 0.0 % $ 156,984 $ 157,018 (0.0 )% DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS Notes: (1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts.

(2) Reflects the reclassification of 38 homes and $32.3 million of contract backlog as of April 30, 2023 from the unconsolidated joint ventures to the consolidated Northeast segment. This is related to the assets and liabilities acquired from a joint venture the company closed out during the three months ended April 30, 2023. (3) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income from unconsolidated joint ventures”.





HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE) (SEGMENT DATA EXCLUDES UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES) Contracts (1) Deliveries Contract Six Months Ended Six Months Ending Backlog April 30, April 30, April 30, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Northeast (2) (DE, IL, MD, NJ, OH, VA, WV) Home 724 963 (24.8 )% 729 782 (6.8 )% 875 1,466 (40.3 )% Dollars $ 446,170 $ 543,216 (17.9 )% $ 422,409 $ 415,121 1.8 % $ 513,574 $ 803,126 (36.1 )% Avg. Price $ 616,257 $ 564,087 9.2 % $ 579,436 $ 530,845 9.2 % $ 586,942 $ 547,835 7.1 % Southeast (FL, GA, SC) Home 439 441 (0.5 )% 315 254 24.0 % 626 608 3.0 % Dollars $ 215,145 $ 259,325 (17.0 )% $ 174,641 $ 128,649 35.7 % $ 351,392 $ 352,101 (0.2 )% Avg. Price $ 490,080 $ 588,039 (16.7 )% $ 554,416 $ 506,492 9.5 % $ 561,329 $ 579,113 (3.1 )% West (AZ, CA, TX) Home 1,102 1,672 (34.1 )% 1,119 1,491 (24.9 )% 817 1,722 (52.6 )% Dollars $ 539,505 $ 856,266 (37.0 )% $ 573,303 $ 693,419 (17.3 )% $ 459,819 $ 905,098 (49.2 )% Avg. Price $ 489,569 $ 512,121 (4.4 )% $ 512,335 $ 465,070 10.2 % $ 562,814 $ 525,609 7.1 % Consolidated Total Home 2,265 3,076 (26.4 )% 2,163 2,527 (14.4 )% 2,318 3,796 (38.9 )% Dollars $ 1,200,820 $ 1,658,807 (27.6 )% $ 1,170,353 $ 1,237,189 (5.4 )% $ 1,324,785 $ 2,060,325 (35.7 )% Avg. Price $ 530,163 $ 539,274 (1.7 )% $ 541,079 $ 489,588 10.5 % $ 571,521 $ 542,762 5.3 % Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (Excluding KSA JV) (2) (3) Home 242 272 (11.0 )% 228 251 (9.2 )% 295 396 (25.5 )% Dollars $ 162,744 $ 186,981 (13.0 )% $ 159,347 $ 150,594 5.8 % $ 213,533 $ 278,006 (23.2 )% Avg. Price $ 672,496 $ 687,430 (2.2 )% $ 698,890 $ 599,976 16.5 % $ 723,841 $ 702,035 3.1 % Grand Total Home 2,507 3,348 (25.1 )% 2,391 2,778 (13.9 )% 2,613 4,192 (37.7 )% Dollars $ 1,363,564 $ 1,845,788 (26.1 )% $ 1,329,700 $ 1,387,783 (4.2 )% $ 1,538,318 $ 2,338,331 (34.2 )% Avg. Price $ 543,903 $ 551,310 (1.3 )% $ 556,127 $ 499,562 11.3 % $ 588,717 $ 557,808 5.5 % KSA JV Only Home 10 278 (96.4 )% 0 0 0.0 % 2,223 2,191 1.5 % Dollars $ 1,555 $ 43,642 (96.4 )% $ 0 $ 0 0.0 % $ 348,976 $ 344,026 1.4 % Avg. Price $ 155,500 $ 156,986 (0.9 )% $ 0 $ 0 0.0 % $ 156,984 $ 157,018 (0.0 )% DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS Notes: (1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts.

(2) Reflects the reclassification of 8 homes and $6.6 million of contract backlog as of April 30, 2023 from the consolidated Northeast segment to unconsolidated joint ventures. This is related to the assets and liabilities contributed to a joint venture the company entered into during the three months ended January 31, 2023. Also reflects the reclassification of 38 homes and $32.3 million of contract backlog as of April 30, 2023 from the unconsolidated joint ventures to the consolidated Northeast segment. This is related to the assets and liabilities acquired from a joint venture the company closed out during the three months ended April 30, 2023. (3) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income from unconsolidated joint ventures”.





HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE) (SEGMENT DATA UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES ONLY) Contracts (1) Deliveries Contract Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Backlog April 30, April 30, April 30, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Northeast (2) (Unconsolidated Joint Ventures) Home 49 82 (40.2 )% 61 46 32.6 % 115 181 (36.5 )% (Excluding KSA JV) Dollars $ 35,988 $ 62,158 (42.1 )% $ 41,573 $ 31,159 33.4 % $ 82,935 $ 126,126 (34.2 )% (DE, IL, MD, NJ, OH, VA, WV) Avg. Price $ 734,449 $ 758,024 (3.1 )% $ 681,525 $ 677,369 0.6 % $ 721,174 $ 696,829 3.5 % Southeast (Unconsolidated Joint Ventures) Home 73 49 49.0 % 49 74 (33.8 )% 161 172 (6.4 )% (FL, GA, SC) Dollars $ 46,755 $ 35,101 33.2 % $ 33,050 $ 45,621 (27.6 )% $ 119,901 $ 130,093 (7.8 )% Avg. Price $ 640,479 $ 716,347 (10.6 )% $ 674,490 $ 616,500 9.4 % $ 744,727 $ 756,355 (1.5 )% West (Unconsolidated Joint Ventures) Home 15 33 (54.5 )% 11 22 (50.0 )% 19 43 (55.8 )% (AZ, CA, TX) Dollars $ 8,320 $ 17,414 (52.2 )% $ 6,054 $ 10,194 (40.6 )% $ 10,697 $ 21,787 (50.9 )% Avg. Price $ 554,667 $ 527,697 5.1 % $ 550,364 $ 463,363 18.8 % $ 563,000 $ 506,674 11.1 % Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (Excluding KSA JV) (2) (3) Home 137 164 (16.5 )% 121 142 (14.8 )% 295 396 (25.5 )% Dollars $ 91,063 $ 114,673 (20.6 )% $ 80,677 $ 86,974 (7.2 )% $ 213,533 $ 278,006 (23.2 )% Avg. Price $ 664,693 $ 699,226 (4.9 )% $ 666,752 $ 612,493 8.9 % $ 723,841 $ 702,035 3.1 % KSA JV Only Home 1 51 (98.0 )% 0 0 0.0 % 2,223 2,191 1.5 % Dollars $ 157 $ 7,895 (98.0 )% $ 0 $ 0 0.0 % $ 348,976 $ 344,026 1.4 % Avg. Price $ 157,000 $ 154,804 1.4 % $ 0 $ 0 0.0 % $ 156,984 $ 157,018 (0.0 )% DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS Notes: (1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts.

(2) Reflects the reclassification of 38 homes and $32.3 million of contract backlog as of April 30, 2023 from the unconsolidated joint ventures to the consolidated Northeast segment. This is related to the assets and liabilities acquired from a joint venture the company closed out during the three months ended April 30, 2023. (3) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income from unconsolidated joint ventures”.





HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE) (SEGMENT DATA UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES ONLY) Contracts (1) Deliveries Contract Six Months Ended Six Months Ended Backlog April 30, April 30, April 30, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Northeast (2) (Unconsolidated Joint Ventures) Home 99 132 (25.0 )% 126 77 63.6 % 115 181 (36.5 )% (Excluding KSA JV) Dollars $ 75,921 $ 93,702 (19.0 )% $ 92,349 $ 54,374 69.8 % $ 82,935 $ 126,126 (34.2 )% (DE, IL, MD, NJ, OH, VA, WV) Avg. Price $ 766,879 $ 709,864 8.0 % $ 732,929 $ 706,156 3.8 % $ 721,174 $ 696,829 3.5 % Southeast (Unconsolidated Joint Ventures) Home 112 87 28.7 % 80 126 (36.5 )% 161 172 (6.4 )% (FL, GA, SC) Dollars $ 69,720 $ 66,626 4.6 % $ 55,247 $ 74,304 (25.6 )% $ 119,901 $ 130,093 (7.8 )% Avg. Price $ 622,500 $ 765,816 (18.7 )% $ 690,588 $ 589,714 17.1 % $ 744,727 $ 756,355 (1.5 )% West (Unconsolidated Joint Ventures) Home 31 53 (41.5 )% 22 48 (54.2 )% 19 43 (55.8 )% (AZ, CA, TX) Dollars $ 17,103 $ 26,653 (35.8 )% $ 11,751 $ 21,916 (46.4 )% $ 10,697 $ 21,787 (50.9 )% Avg. Price $ 551,710 $ 502,887 9.7 % $ 534,136 $ 456,583 17.0 % $ 563,000 $ 506,674 11.1 % Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (Excluding KSA JV) (2) (3) Home 242 272 (11.0 )% 228 251 (9.2 )% 295 396 (25.5 )% Dollars $ 162,744 $ 186,981 (13.0 )% $ 159,347 $ 150,594 5.8 % $ 213,533 $ 278,006 (23.2 )% Avg. Price $ 672,496 $ 687,430 (2.2 )% $ 698,890 $ 599,976 16.5 % $ 723,841 $ 702,035 3.1 % KSA JV Only Home 10 278 (96.4 )% 0 0 0.0 % 2,223 2,191 1.5 % Dollars $ 1,555 $ 43,642 (96.4 )% $ 0 $ 0 0.0 % $ 348,976 $ 344,026 1.4 % Avg. Price $ 155,500 $ 156,986 (0.9 )% $ 0 $ 0 0.0 % $ 156,984 $ 157,018 (0.0 )% DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS Notes: (1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts.

(2) Reflects the reclassification of 8 homes and $6.6 million of contract backlog as of April 30, 2023 from the consolidated Northeast segment to unconsolidated joint ventures. This is related to the assets and liabilities contributed to a joint venture the company entered into during the three months ended January 31, 2023. Also reflects the reclassification of 38 homes and $32.3 million of contract backlog as of April 30, 2023 from the unconsolidated joint ventures to the consolidated Northeast segment. This is related to the assets and liabilities acquired from a joint venture the company closed out during the three months ended April 30, 2023. (3) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income from unconsolidated joint ventures”.



