Amino Acid Market to Surpass US$ 4,292.54 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Explosive Growth and Profit Potential: Seizing Opportunities in the Booming Amino Acid Market for Enhanced Health and Wellness

/EIN News/ -- Burlingame, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, Global Amino Acid Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,689.82 million in 2023 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period (2023-2030).



Analysts’ Views on Global Amino Acid Market:

Amino acid market's growth can be driven by the increase in number of product launches by key market players. For instance, in September 2020, Evonik, a Germany-based pharmaceutical company, launched guanidinoacetic acid-product (GAA) product GuanAMINO for use to enhance energy metabolism in livestock production.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Amino Acid Market:

Increasing growth strategies such as collaborations between key players in the market is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance on January 19 2023, Neochromosome, Inc., a biotechnology company, and Sumitovant Biopharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, announced collaboration. The neoYeast technology from Neochromosome, Inc. was combined with Sumitovant Biopharma Inc.'s DrugOME computational ecosystem to uncover novel proteins that would benefit from non-canonical amino acid chemistries not seen in nature.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/5757

Global Amino Acid Market- Drivers

Increasing number of company acquisitions

Increasing number of company acquisitions is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in August 2022, Grand Pharmaceutical Group Limited, a global pharmaceutical company, acquired Hubei Provincial Bafeng Pharmaceuticals, a company manufacturing amino acid related products. This acquisition will benefit Grand Pharmaceutical Group Limited to expand their business in the area of amino acids.

Increasing product launches

Increasing number of product launches is expected to drive the market growth over forecast period. For instance, on May 22 2023, Lifespin GmbH, a medical technology company, announced that it has launched Lifespin Amino Acid Profiler (LAAP). Lifespin Amino Acid Profiler (LAAP) can be used in the regulated diagnostics field.

Amino Acid Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2022 Market Size in 2023: US$ 2,689.82 Mn Historical Data for: 2018 to 2022 Forecast Period: 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR: 6.9% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 4,292.54 Mn Geographies covered: By Region: Japan, France, U.S., U.K., Germany, China, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium Segments covered: By Application: Pharmaceutical Use (Valine, Leucine, Isoleucine, Lysine, Threonine, Phenylalanine, Methionine, Histidine, Tryptophan, Glutamine, Aspartate, Glutamate, Arginine, Alanine, Proline, Cysteine, Asparagine, Serine, Glycine, Tyrosine, Ornithine, Hydroxyproline, L-Ornithine-L-Aspartate, L-Lysine Acetate), Cell Culture Medium (Valine, Leucine, Isoleucine, Lysine, Threonine, Phenylalanine, Methionine, Histidine, Tryptophan, Glutamine, Aspartate, Glutamate, Arginine, Alanine, Proline, Cysteine, Asparagine, Serine, Glycine, Tyrosine, Ornithine, Hydroxyproline, L-Ornithine-L-Aspartate, L-Lysine Acetate) Companies covered: Kyowa Hakko Bio, Ajinomoto, Evonik, AMINO GmbH, Merck KGaA, Jirong, and others Growth Drivers: Increasing product launches by key market players

Increasing facility expansion by market players Restraints & Challenges: Side effects associated with amino acids

Global Amino Acid Market- Restraint

High cost of amino acids

The major factor that can hamper growth of the global amino acid market over the forecast period includes the high cost of amino acids. For instance, average price of 1kg of amino acid in the use lied in between US$ 30 to US$ 50 which impoverished people find challenging to purchase

Global Amino Acid Market- Opportunity

Increasing awareness programs

Awareness programs regarding malnutrition will drive the market growth over forecast period as amino acids are required for healthy and nutritional lifestyle. For instance, in November 2022, European Society for Clinical Nutrition and Metabolism (ESPEN) celebrated Malnutrition awareness week from 7 to 11 November 2022. To raise awareness about the malnutrition, the ESPEN published several images regarding clinical nutrition messages and hashtag #Nutrionmatters on its official website and requested people visiting website to upload those images on social media to raise awareness about the clinical nutrition in malnutrition.

Request Customization of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/5757

Global Amino Acid Market Cross Sectional Analysis:

Among pharmaceutical use, Valine segment is dominant in U.S. region due to increasing technological advancements for the production of Valine. For instance, in December 2021, METabolic Explorer, a chemicals company, launched the second process using its ALTANØØVTM fermentation technology to produce L-Valine for the animal feed sector.

Global Amino Acid Market Segmentation:

The Global Amino Acid Market report is segmented into application and Region

Based on application, the market is segmented into segmented into pharmaceutical use and cell culture medium both of which is sub segmented into Valine, Leucine, Isoleucine, Lysine, Threonine, Phenylalanine, Methionine, Histidine, Tryptophan, Glutamine, Aspartate, Glutamate, Arginine, Alanine, Proline, Cysteine, Asparagine, Serine, Glycine, Tyrosine, Ornithine, Hydroxyproline, L-Ornithine-L-Aspartate, L-Lysine Acetate. Out of which, Valine segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period and this is attributed due to technological advancements for the production of valine.

Among all segmentation, pharmaceutical use segment has the highest potential due to increasing cases of malnutrition worldwide as amino acids such as valine are used in the treatment of malnutrition. For instance, according to UNICEF, in the year 2022, there were 22.3% of malnutrition cases worldwide that means 148.1 million children suffered from malnutrition.

Global Amino Acid Market: Key Developments

In October 2021, Merck KGaA, a global healthcare company, launched the cosmetic active ingredient RonaCare Epintegrity to improve skin’s integrity RonaCare Epintegrity contains composition of selected natural amino acids as well as effective components of NMF (Natural Moisturizing Factor).

In February 2021, Kyowa Hakko Bio, a company manufacturing pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, announced the launch of "Breathe" Campaign featuring company’s product Setria Glutathione which supports respiratory and immune health.

In September 2022, The Hospital for Sick Children, a Canada-based hospital, initiated a study regarding Phenylalanine, Methionine and Histidine Requirements in Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Fed Neonates. The study is being performed on 60 participants and is expected to complete by September 2023.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/5757

Key Market Takeaways:

The Global Amino Acid Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, due to increasing technological advancements. For instance, on May 03 2023, 908 Devices, a company manufacturing devices for chemical and biochemical analysis, announced the launch of data analysis tool that provides a quick and effortless way to analyze and visualize the wealth of data generated by the REBEL at-line cell culture media analyzer. In the development of biotherapeutics, REBEL allows at-line assessment of amino acids, vitamins, and other metabolites that are crucial to cell growth and viability.

Among application pharmaceutical use, pharmaceutical use segment is dominant due to increasing prevalence of malnutrition which is expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period, as valine is used in the malnutrition. For instance, according to Ministry of Women and Child Development 35.5% of children under age 5 are suffering from malnutrition in India in the year 2021.

On the basis of country, Germany segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to increasing research and development activities by the research institutes in the Germany. For instance, November 2021, according to BioRxiv, a preprint server for biology, operated by Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, a research and educational institution the research was conducted by Institute for Cardiovascular Prevention, Ludwig-Maximilian-University (LMU), a university in Germany, stated that a simple alternative to plate pre-coating is the direct addition of poly-lysine or poly-ethylenimine to the medium.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the Global Amino Acid Market include Kyowa Hakko Bio, Ajinomoto, Evonik, AMINO GmbH, Merck KGaA, Jirong, others

Market Segmentation:

Global Amino Acid Market, By Application Pharmaceutical Use Valine Leucine Isoleucine Lysine Threonine Phenylalanine Methionine Histidine Tryptophan Glutamine Aspartate Glutamate Arginine Alanine Proline Cysteine Asparagine Serine Glycine Tyrosine Ornithine Hydroxyproline L-Ornithine-L-Aspartate L-Lysine Acetate Cell Culture Medium: Valine Leucine Isoleucine Lysine Threonine Phenylalanine Methionine Histidine Tryptophan Glutamine Aspartate Glutamate Arginine Alanine Proline Cysteine Asparagine Serine Glycine Tyrosine Ornithine Hydroxyproline L-Ornithine-L-Aspartate L-Lysine Acetate

Global Amino Acid Market , By Country: Japan France U.S. U.K. Germany China Spain Italy Netherlands Belgium



Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Biopharma Buffer Market, By Type (Pre-formulated Buffers, Customized Buffers, Concentrated Buffers, Others), By Application (Cell Culture, Purification, Formulation), By End User (Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Academic & Research Institutes), By Buffer Component (Amino Acids, Acetic Acid, Phosphate, Histidine, Others), By Buffer Preparation (Liquid, Powder), By Material Form (Dry, Liquid), By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 – 2030

Anticonvulsant Drugs Market, by Drug Class (Barbiturates, Benzodiazepines, Aromatic allylic alcohols, Carboxamides, Triazine, AMPA receptor antagonists, Carbamate, Hydantoin, Fatty Acid Derivative, GABA analogs, Valproylamides, Others (Propionates, Oxazolidinediones, etc.)), by Route of Administration (Enteral, Parenteral), by Indication (Epilepsy, Neuropathic pain, Anxiety, Fibromyalgia, Bipolar Disorder, Others (Borderline personality disorder, etc.)), by Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2030

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com