Brain Cancer Canada Awards St. Michael’s Hospital $100,000 Grant for Advanced DNA Sequencer Technology

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brain Cancer Canada, the country’s leading charitable organization dedicated to brain cancer research, has announced a $100,000 grant to St. Michael’s Hospital, a site of Unity Health Toronto.



The funds will facilitate the acquisition of a top-of-the-line, next-generation DNA sequencer, technology that will allow St. Michael’s to develop and test innovative new treatment protocols for the toughest forms of brain cancer.

The sequencer will be part of a new in-house clinical genetics testing facility at St. Michael’s Hospital. The facility will allow doctors to analyze tumours more quickly and precisely, and to design individualized treatments for patients.

“This technology will enable us to decode the genetic information within tumour cells, granting us profound insights into their characteristics and behaviour,” said Dr. Sunit Das, a neuro-oncologist at St. Michael’s and head of the AYA Brain Tumour Consortium. “It will empower us to customize treatments to individual patients, which is a major step towards improved patient outcomes.”

For Brain Cancer Canada, this gift to St. Michael’s brain cancer program is a central element of a push to increase treatment options for brain cancer patients. Malignant brain tumours are one of the deadliest forms of cancer, with a survival prognosis of 15-18 months.

“Our goal at BCC is to bring more effective new treatments to patients,” said Angela Scalisi, Chair of Brain Cancer Canada. “We are committed to arming our healthcare professionals with advanced technology that has the power to make a real difference for those battling brain cancer.”

This gift reinforces the enduring partnership between Brain Cancer Canada and St. Michael’s Hospital, reflecting a shared mission of innovation and patient-centred care.

“Our partnership with St. Michael’s Hospital represents our collective dedication to advancing brain cancer treatment,” said Marc Peeters, Director of the Board of Partnerships and Stakeholders at BCC. “The sequencer is more than just an equipment purchase. It signifies our unwavering investment in a future where brain cancer no longer dictates the course of patients’ lives.”

About Brain Cancer Canada: Brain Cancer Canada is the nation’s premier charity for battling brain cancer through research, advocacy, and technology. For more information, please visit www.braincancercanada.ca.

St. Michael’s Foundation raises funds for St. Michael’s Hospital and Providence Healthcare, part of the Unity Health Toronto network. We mobilize people, businesses and foundations to support St. Michael’s Hospital and Providence Healthcare in their quest to deliver the care experience Canadians deserve. For more information, please visit stmichaelsfoundation.com.

St. Michael’s Hospital, part of Unity Health Toronto, is a global powerhouse in medical research, education and patient care. The hospital is a world leader in multiple sclerosis, a pioneer in integrated brain and heart care, and top in North America for ophthalmology. It is also Canada’s premier critical care hospital and a regional level one trauma centre, with some of the best survival rates in North America. And it is a world pioneer in health AI solutions and health equity.

For inquiries, please contact:

Marc Peeters

Director, Partnerships and Stakeholders at Brain Cancer Canada

416-918-6678