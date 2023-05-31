CARGO Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (CARGO), a biotechnology company advancing a next generation of CAR T-cell therapies for cancer, today announced that management will present at the upcoming Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, June 9, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time in New York City. CARGO is advancing an autologous CD22 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy as well as a pipeline of next generation CAR T-cell therapies for cancer using its proprietary cell engineering platform technologies. The Company's lead clinical candidate, CRG-022, is preparing to enter a pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial in 2023.

About CRG-022
CRG-022 is CARGO's investigational cell therapy that is composed of autologous T-cells transduced with a lentiviral vector (m971-BBZ) expressing a CD22-targeting CAR. CD22 is a transmembrane protein expressed on normal B-cells and B-cell malignancies. Initial Phase 1 results with CARGO’s CD22 CAR T-cell therapy demonstrated durable complete responses in greater than 50% of patients with large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) that is relapsed/refractory (R/R) to CD19 CAR T-cell therapy. CARGO believes that CRG-022, with its unique design, has the potential to safely and effectively treat LBCL, including patients for whom prior CD19 CAR T-cell therapies have failed.

About CARGO Therapeutics
Our mission is to outsmart cancer and develop the next generation of best-in-class CAR T-cell therapies. Our proprietary platform technologies enable us to engineer and develop next-generation best-in-class CAR T-cell therapies with the potential to achieve durable responses that are curative for more cancer patients. Our founders are pioneers and world experts in CAR T-cell therapy, and our team has experience and success developing, manufacturing, launching and commercializing oncology and cell therapy products. For more information, please visit the CARGO Therapeutics website at https://cargo-tx.com/.

CARGO is outsmarting cancer to deliver more cures.

