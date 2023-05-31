Norton Rose Fulbright and Mergermarket launch Global M&A Trends and Risks Report

New survey provides insights about the current deal landscape and what lies ahead

/EIN News/ -- New York, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright recently collaborated with Mergermarket to survey 200 senior executives from leading corporations and financial institutions on their views related to current M&A activity and their expectations for the near future. The result is the first-ever Global M&A Trends and Risks Report from Norton Rose Fulbright and Mergermarket, which is now available for download.

This comprehensive report examines the dealmaking prospects and expected trends with a particular eye on geographies, sectors and deal drivers. The spotlight on M&A challenges looks at why tougher regulation and political risk are front of mind for dealmakers. Other issues explored in the survey include how financing opportunities vary between regions, why the state of the regulatory landscape matters and what to expect regarding the global M&A outlook.

Ayşe Yüksel Mahfoud, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Global Head of Corporate, M&A and Securities, said:

“With approximately 1,400 corporate, M&A and securities lawyers around the world, we have helped many clients navigate through the recent challenges in the global markets. We produced this M&A-focused report to share our latest corporate experience and global insights. Following last year’s slowdown, we were pleased to see the business leaders surveyed confirm our optimism for M&A activity moving forward.”

Highlights from the report include:

Fifty-one percent of respondents expect the overall appetite for M&A to increase this year.

Sixty-three percent of those surveyed name technology among the sectors expected to see the most growth in inbound cross-border M&A.

Private equity dry powder is listed among the top three drivers of M&A activity this year.

Antitrust and cybersecurity are seen as the most prevalent regulatory challenges in North America.

ESG is viewed as likely to impede and complicate activity in Europe and the Middle East.

Financing costs continue to be high for most prospective dealmakers, with those in Europe and the Middle East expected to be impacted the most.

Foreign direct investment regulations are expected to be the largest regulatory challenge in developing economies.

Scarlet McNellie, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Head of Corporate, M&A and Securities, said:

“More than half of the North America-based senior executives polled cite both private equity dry powder and industry consolidation as the most important drivers for M&A in their region. This response mirrors what we have seen in working with our clients on their deals.”

The respondents included 100 top-level executives from multinational corporations as well as 50 from large private equity firms and 50 from major investment banks, all of whom have participated in M&A across multiple regions and sectors over the past two years. Results were analyzed by Mergermarket, and responses were anonymized and presented in the aggregate.

Norton Rose Fulbright

Norton Rose Fulbright provides a full scope of legal services to the world’s preeminent corporations and financial institutions. The global law firm has more than 3,000 lawyers advising clients across more than 50 locations worldwide, including Houston, New York, London, Toronto, Mexico City, Hong Kong, Sydney and Johannesburg, covering the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. With its global business principles of quality, unity and integrity, Norton Rose Fulbright is recognized for its client service in key industries, including financial institutions; energy, infrastructure and resources; technology; transport; life sciences and healthcare; and consumer markets. For more information, visit nortonrosefulbright.com.

Attachments

Dan McKenna Norton Rose Fulbright 7136513576 dan.mckenna@nortonrosefulbright.com