Bishop Fox Adds Cybersecurity Product and Engineering Veteran as Chief Product Officer

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bishop Fox , the leading authority in offensive security, today announced the addition of Kevin Tonkin as the company’s first Chief Product Officer (CPO). With more than 20 years of software and engineering experience, Tonkin brings proven leadership in building product organizations and bringing innovative products to market. He will report to CEO Vinnie Liu.



Tonkin joins Bishop Fox at a critical juncture as the company looks to extend its market leadership in offensive security. The company’s $129 million B round late last year will fuel significant expansion of its Cosmos continuous offensive security platform, currently seen as a mature, platform category leader in Attack Surface Management by GigaOm .

Tonkin will lead efforts to continue the expansion and evolution of the platform to incorporate additional offensive security capabilities to protect the company’s global customer base. Bishop Fox recently announced its growing presence in Europe, with expanded presence in the UK , and continues to amass recognition for its technology innovation, service excellence, and culture. Year to date the company has received 11 awards; three new additions include an Inc. Best Workplaces Award , two Cyber Defense Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for Best Security Company and Penetration Testing Services, and a Bronze Stevie Award for the company’s Ransomware Simulation Service.

“Whether you’re building a high-performance team or an innovative technology platform, the right people and the right environment are critical for success,” said Tonkin. “That understanding has helped me to build both in some of the industry’s most challenging environments, including delivering adversarial testing solutions in the Defense and National Security space. Bishop Fox’s cultural tenets and dedication to service excellence are uncommonly strong, and well aligned with my own focus on delivering great customer outcomes. I am very excited for the opportunity here, and the potential that this team holds to redefine the offensive security industry.”

Tonkin most recently served as vice president, product & engineering for the Cyber Readiness business of Rebellion Defense, a provider focused on the defense and national security sector. He built and scaled the product and the business around the company’s "Nova" adversarial emulation platform. Prior to that, he was the VP of product engineering for Coalfire, where he rebuilt and scaled the engineering team from 6 to more than 60 cross-functional members, encompassing product management, design, and customer success functions. Previously in his career, Kevin also held senior engineering roles in SaaS and application development at companies including Daptiv and Statera.

“Three years ago, we launched what would become Cosmos to maximize the scale and speed at which we could deliver our offensive security services,” said Vinnie Liu, Bishop Fox CEO and co-founder. “The platform, and the unparalleled team it propels, have gone on to redefine the industry itself and what customers should expect from continuous testing. Cosmos serves as a powerful foundation to transform the future of offensive security and bringing Kevin on to lead the incredible team that we’ve built over the past few years gives us what we need to meet that future head on.”

