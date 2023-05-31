U.S. Army Validates SteraMist iHP Technology’s Efficacy on Various Biological Toxoids, Including Ricin

Study Shows SteraMist iHP Outperforms Vaporized Hydrogen Peroxide in Speed and Material Integrity

/EIN News/ -- FREDERICK, Md., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination solutions, today announced the completion of a study conducted in accordance with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Biological Select Agents and Toxins (BSAT) Biorisk Program Office (BBPO) which demonstrated SteraMist iHP as an effective technology for decontamination of biological toxoids.



The study aimed to determine if biological toxins can be decontaminated by iHP at a shorter exposure time as compared to Vaporized Hydrogen Peroxide (VHP). VHP, while a powerful decontamination tool, is time consuming, sensitive to temperature and humidity, can cause material compatibility concerns after repeated exposures, and contains an H 2 O 2 starting solution that’s both hazardous and difficult to transport.

The study utilized a SteraMist Select Surface Unit, a fully portable, robust, decontamination unit, capable of biological remediation via both direct spray application and small space automated fogging, along with TOMI’s Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) solution. The two material types tested were stainless steel and polycarbonate Lexan, while the toxoids investigated were:

Ricin A chain toxoid, a potent cell toxin designated as a Category B bioterrorism agent and a Schedule number 1 chemical warfare agent by the DoD

Staphylococcus enterotoxin B toxoid (SEB), a potent bacterial superantigen and Category B bioterrorism agent

Clostridium botulinum type A toxin complex toxoid (Bot), a foodborne pathogenic bacteria and Category A bioterrorism agent



The findings confirmed the efficacy of iHP as an effective method for decontaminating biological toxoids in accordance with BBPO guidelines and indicated that iHP may offer a quicker decontamination process for ricin compared to VHP sterilization. Furthermore, no signs of material deterioration or degradation were observed. The complete findings can be downloaded here.

"These results validate the significant potential of iHP as a powerful technology for decontaminating biological toxoids,” states Elissa J. (E.J.) Shane, COO of TOMI. “The study demonstrated effectiveness, rapidity, and absence of material degradation. We believe this will open new avenues for enhancing biosecurity and protecting against biological threats, fueling optimism for a safer and more secure future. We look forward to the continuation of our partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense. "

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology ® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage hydrogen peroxide as its only active ingredient and uses patented ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™) technology in all SteraMist systems to create superior disinfection. TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of use sites, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, biosafety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, commercial and office buildings, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, and police and fire departments.



