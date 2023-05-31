Submit Release
Prelude Therapeutics To Participate in Jefferies Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (Prelude) (Nasdaq: PRLD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, announced today that the company will participate in the Jefferies Healthcare Conference, taking place in New York City, June 7 to 9, 2023.

Details are as follows:
On Wednesday, June 7th, at 8:00 a.m. ET, Kris Vaddi, Ph.D., CEO of Prelude will participate in a fireside chat. The live webcast is available here and will be available for replay for 90 days.

Dr. Vaddi, joined by Jane Huang, MD, President and Chief Medical Officer and Laurent Chardonnet, Chief Financial Officer, will host one-on-one meetings on June 7th.

About Prelude

Prelude is a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing innovative drug candidates targeting critical cancer cell pathways. Prelude’s diverse pipeline is comprised of highly differentiated, potentially best-in-class proprietary small molecule compounds aimed at addressing clinically validated pathways for cancers with selectable underserved patients. Prelude’s pipeline includes four candidates currently in clinical development: PRT1419, a potent, selective inhibitor of MCL1; PRT2527, a potent and highly selective CDK9 inhibitor; PRT3645, a brain penetrant CDK4/6 inhibitor; and PRT3789 a first-in-class SMARCA2/BRM protein degrader.

For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Investor Contact:
Lindsey Trickett
Vice President, Investor Relations
240.543.7970
ltrickett@preludetx.com

Media Contact:
Helen Shik
Shik Communications
617.510.4373
Helen@ShikCommunications.com


