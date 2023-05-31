Dresner Advisory Services Publishes 2023 Wisdom of Crowds Business Intelligence Market Study

/EIN News/ -- NASHUA, N.H., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2023 Business Intelligence Market Study, part of its Wisdom of Crowds® series of research. The 14th edition Flagship Business Intelligence Market Study is the cornerstone of the company’s annual research agenda, providing a broad assessment of the business intelligence (BI) and analytics market and an inclusive look at key user trends, attitudes, and intentions.



The Dresner Advisory global community of users contributed their opinions on a variety of topics related to current and planned usage. The report provides a comprehensive, real-world perspective on the market including analyses of adoption and deployment, data leadership, organization budgets, data literacy, drivers of success, objectives and achievements, BI penetration, and technology/initiative priorities, as well as industry/supplier analyses.

“We are pleased to offer the 14th edition of our landmark BI Market Study,” said Howard Dresner, founder, and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “By addressing a wide range of topics across all major geographies, functions, industries, and organizations sizes, the report stands as the industry’s most comprehensive assessment of the BI and analytics market today. It serves as a wealth of information to help organizations make informed decisions and drive successful programs. ”

According to the report, data security, data quality, and reporting are the top technologies and initiatives strategic to business intelligence, out of the 59 topics under study this year. Sales planning, and collaboration for group analysis are gaining in importance.

A majority of organizations indicate they are increasing BI budgets. Higher budgets correlate to BI penetration, success, and leadership.

“Amid market and economic dynamics and the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, a majority of organizations are poised for expansion and acceleration of their BI and analytics programs – including enhanced funding, adoption, and leadership,” said Jim Ericson, VP and distinguished analyst at Dresner Advisory Services.

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, and related areas.

Press contact:

Danielle Guinebertiere

Dresner Advisory Services

Danielle@dresneradvisory.com

978 254 5587