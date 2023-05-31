Selling Power Magazine Names ValueSelling Associates a Top Sales Training Company for 2023

Sales Training can be the Secret Ingredient to Thriving in this Economy

/EIN News/ -- CARLSBAD, Calif., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueSelling Associates, Inc. is proud to be selected to Selling Power’s Top Sales Training Companies 2023 list. For the eleventh year in a row, Selling Power has published its list of companies that excel in helping sales leaders improve the performance of their sales teams through impactful sales training, and ValueSelling Associates has earned a spot on that list.



Selling Power magazine editors say Chief Revenue Officers (CROs), sales VPs, and sales enablement leaders can leverage this list to find the right sales training partner to help salespeople succeed despite continued uncertainty. The main criteria used when comparing applicants and selecting the companies to include on this year’s list were depth and breadth of training offered, innovative offerings, contributions to the sales training market, and strength of client satisfaction and overall client feedback.

According to Selling Power publisher and founder Gerhard Gschwandtner, quality sales training is more important than ever. “As the economy continues to slow, accelerating sales becomes increasingly critical to a company’s success. The right sales training delivered at the right time can be the secret ingredient to a company not only surviving in this economy but also thriving.”

Julie Thomas, CEO of ValueSelling, adds, “We are always honored to be recognized by Selling Power as a leader in the sales training industry. At ValueSelling Associates, we train sales and customer-facing professionals on a proven process to engage, qualify, advance and close sales. Our ValueSelling Framework methodology, training and toolset align your revenue engine with a common language that enables sales professionals to compete on value, not price.”

ValueSelling Associates offers the only proven sales methodology with a toolset integrated throughout the entire sales process to simplify B2B selling by focusing on the buyer and the value they receive. Because the ValueSelling Framework® sales methodology is a simple and repeatable process, people adopt it and use it consistently. It helps organizations deliver measurable results quickly, including revenue growth, improved margins, and reduced costs.

ValueSelling Associates offers customized sales training, sales coaching, and consulting services – both in-person and virtually – to keep it simple and drive sales results. Consistently ranked as a Top Sales Training company by both Selling Power and Training Industry, ValueSelling Associates has also earned a 4.9 out of 5-star rating on Gartner Peer Insights™ (as of May 31, 2023), a site that offers in-depth client reviews.



About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters, as well as videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference, which is attended by a total of more than 4,500 sales leaders each year.

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates, Inc., a leading global sales training company, offers a practical methodology for selling on value, not price. The ValueSelling Framework® is a proven formula that simplifies the complex B2B sale, and the Vortex Prospecting™ program provides a repeatable process that increases connections and conversions to the revenue pipeline. Once trained on the ValueSelling method, organizations grow revenue and increase productivity. Since 1991, thousands of professionals around the world have chosen ValueSelling Associates for customized training, reinforcement, and coaching to drive sales results. www.valueselling.com

Connect with ValueSelling Associates:

Media contact:

Maria Doyle

Doyle Strategic Communications

+1-781-964-3536

maria@doylestratcomm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/67c6e237-8d4f-47ef-b363-744edc04a76e