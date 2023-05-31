Regency Centers to Present at Nareit’s REITweek: 2023 Investor Conference

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (“Regency” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:REG) today announced that Lisa Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Nareit REITweek Investor Conference on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 2:15 pm ET. To listen to the presentation, please use the webcast information provided below. A link to the webcast will be available for replay on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at investors.regencycenters.com.

Regency Centers Presentation
Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Time: 2:15 pm - 2:45 pm ET
Speaker: Lisa Palmer, President & CEO
Webcast Link: Regency Centers Presentation Link
   

About Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters.com.

Christy McElroy
904 598 7616
ChristyMcElroy@RegencyCenters.com


