African Horse Sickness Treatment Market Size Growing Linearly From $7.15 Billion in 2022 to $40.12 Billion by 2030 at a Remarkable CAGR of 16.98%

[220 + Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global African Horse Sickness Treatment Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 7.15 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 40.12 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 16.98% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Boehringer Ingelheim, Zoetis, Merial, Onderstepoort biological products SOC Ltd, Veterinary Serum & Vaccine Research Institute, and others.

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “African Horse Sickness Treatment Market By Type (Clinical Forms And Diagnosis), By Application (Laboratory Tests And Serological Tests), And By Region: - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts, 2023-2030.” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global African Horse Sickness Treatment Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 7.15 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 40.12 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 16.98% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is African Horse Sickness Treatment? How big is the African Horse Sickness Treatment Industry?

Report Overview:

The African horse sickness virus is the pathogen that causes the devastating disease known as African horse sickness. The majority of cases have been reported in horses, donkeys, and mules. There are nine different serotypes of the virus that are responsible for this condition. The disease does not spread through direct contact but rather through the bites of infected insects.

The illness has the potential to spread throughout the population at an alarming rate. The condition can be treated with the use of an optimum diet plan and consistent deworming procedures. In addition, an effective vaccination programme is essential in order to stop the propagation of African horse illness. The treatment of this virus, however, does not involve the use of any particular medication. As a result, it is strongly recommended to avoid coming into close contact with horses.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/african-horse-sickness-treatment-market-size

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global African Horse Sickness Treatment Market: Growth Factors

It is predicted that increasing investments in research and development to provide preventative immunisations would drive the expansion of the global market.

Companies are making significant investments in research and development efforts in order to provide preventative recommendations and immunisations regarding the health of the species. These recommendations and immunisations are made by authoritative organisations. This strategic move will help in the discovery of novel pharmaceuticals and therapies for the treatment of AHS; as a result, it is anticipated that it will push the expansion of the market for treatments for African horse sickness.

People's ability to spend money on their passion projects and more opulent pursuits is made possible by the rising average per capita income. As a consequence of this, a significant amount of money is being invested in horses and leisure activities associated to horses in today's society. It is projected that the presence of such a landscape will greatly hasten the growth of the industry throughout the anticipated timeframe.

Another significant factor contributing to the expansion of the market for horse sickness treatments in Africa is the growing number of people on the continent who ride horses. It is anticipated that advancements in infrastructure for both transport and healthcare will have a beneficial impact on the growth trajectory of the global market during the period covered by the forecast.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/african-horse-sickness-treatment-market-size

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 7.15 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 40.12 billion CAGR Growth Rate 16.98% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Boehringer Ingelheim, Zoetis, Merial, Onderstepoort biological products SOC Ltd, Veterinary Serum & Vaccine Research Institute, and others. Key Segment By Type, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

African Horse Sickness Treatment Market: Segmentation Analysis

The African horse sickness treatment market can be segmented into type, application, and region.

By type, the market can be segmented into clinical forms and diagnosis. The clinical form segment accounts for the largest share of the global market during the forecast period.

Clinical forms refer to treating the clinical symptoms associated with AHS, like NSAIDs, hydration, antipyretics, etc. As there is no treatment for AHS, it is typically treated by managing the arising symptoms. Also, the people are not very aware of the medication. Therefore, they prefer the clinical form of treatment for AHS.

The diagnosis segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the growing people's awareness regarding the disease. Also, people nowadays take proper medication at early stages to avoid complications at later stages. The developments in the healthcare sector have made the various healthcare services accessible to almost every individual.

The government has also complemented its efforts by offering favorable reimbursement policies. Therefore, such a landscape is anticipated to propel the growth of the segment in the African horse sickness treatment market.

By applications, the market can be segmented into laboratory tests and serological tests. The laboratory segment swipes the largest share of the global market during the predicted period.

The growth is majorly due to the increase in the laboratories offering African horse sickness testing services. For example, Animal Health Diagnostic Centers deliver a variety of diagnostic services for health problems associated with equine, like digestive disorders, respiratory disease, skin issues, etc. Also, the company offers training to perform tests by delivering step-by-step instructions.

The serological test is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for these tests to confirm the AHS disease. The growing tech developments in the healthcare sector are further strengthening the growth of the segment.

The global African Horse Sickness Treatment market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Clinical Forms

Diagnosis

By Application

Laboratory Tests

Serological Tests

Browse the full “African Horse Sickness Treatment Market By Type (Clinical Forms And Diagnosis), By Application (Laboratory Tests And Serological Tests), And By Region: - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts, 2023-2030"- Report at- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/african-horse-sickness-treatment-market-size

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global African Horse Sickness Treatment market include -

Boehringer Ingelheim

Zoetis

Merial

Onderstepoort biological products SOC Ltd

Veterinary Serum & Vaccine Research Institute

Others.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the African Horse Sickness Treatment market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 16.98% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the African Horse Sickness Treatment market size was valued at around US$ 7.15 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 40.12 billion by 2030.

The increasing investments in R&D to offer preventive immunizations are likely to boost the global African horse sickness treatment market size growth.

Based on the type, the clinical form segment accounts for the largest share of the global market.

Based on the application, the laboratory segment swipes the largest share of the global market.

Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/african-horse-sickness-treatment-market-size

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for African Horse Sickness Treatment industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the African Horse Sickness Treatment Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the African Horse Sickness Treatment Industry?

What segments does the African Horse Sickness Treatment Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the African Horse Sickness Treatment Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, By Application, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7208

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to dominate the African horse sickness treatment market due to the growing awareness among people regarding the symptoms and treatment of these diseases in the region.

The technological development in the region, particularly in the healthcare sector is anticipated to propel the growth of the regional market significantly during the forecast period. The presence of strong market players in the region is also responsible for the heavy growth rate of the regional market. Also, the market in the region is anticipated to expand vigorously in the forthcoming years due to the latest guidelines and operations.

Asia Pacific is also expected to grow steadily in the forthcoming years due to the fast-growing healthcare sector. Additionally, the increasing number of pharmaceutical companies in the region is another major reason affecting the growth of the region positively. India, South Korea, and Japan are a few of the emerging nations in the region, swiping larger market volumes of the global African horse sickness treatment market.

Europe is also anticipated to see huge growth prospects in the forthcoming years owing to the increasing awareness among people reading about taking proper treatment for AHS. The commercialization of new and innovative drugs is further expected to widen the scope of the regional market in the forthcoming years. The increasing investment by pharmaceutical companies to boost the research and development activities to come up with innovative drugs and grab a competitive edge in the global marketplace.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

Onderstepoort biological products SOC Ltd on December 2, 2022, announced coming up with new vaccines like heartwater, tick-borne gall sickness, Asian redwater, and African redwater vaccines before December 20, 2022.

Boehringer Ingelheim got approval for its new vaccine named Cyltezo Pen from the FDA in October 2021. It is expected to be available in the market from July 2023.

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/african-horse-sickness-treatment-market-size

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Global Horse Racing Market Size to Surpass $793.9 Bn Growth by 2030, Exhibit a CAGR of 8.89% | Equestrian Industry Analysis, Comprehensive Study:: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2023/04/04/2640319/0/en/Global-Horse-Racing-Market-Size-to-Surpass-793-9-Bn-Growth-by-2030-Exhibit-a-CAGR-of-8-89-Equestrian-Industry-Analysis-Comprehensive-Study.html

Demand for Global Oil Condition Monitoring Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 1.41 Billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 7.51%: Zion Market Research:: https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2023/05/31/2679116/0/en/Demand-for-Global-Oil-Condition-Monitoring-Market-Size-is-Projected-to-Reach-USD-1-41-Billion-by-2030-Growing-at-a-CAGR-of-7-51-Zion-Market-Research.html

Rapid Expansion of the Global Roof Window Market Size to Hit USD 4.4 Billion Mark by 2030, Registering an Annual Growth Rate of 4.13%:: https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2023/05/30/2678338/0/en/Rapid-Expansion-of-the-Global-Roof-Window-Market-Size-to-Hit-USD-4-4-Billion-Mark-by-2030-Registering-an-Annual-Growth-Rate-of-4-13.html

Strong Growth Prospects for the Global Relaxation Beverages Market Size: Anticipated to Hit $1300 Million by 2030 with a Noteworthy CAGR of 15.21% from 2023:: https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2023/05/30/2678323/0/en/Strong-Growth-Prospects-for-the-Global-Relaxation-Beverages-Market-Size-Anticipated-to-Hit-1300-Million-by-2030-with-a-Noteworthy-CAGR-of-15-21-from-2023.html

Global Cyclopentane Market Size is Poised to Grow $680 Million by 2030, Exhibit a CAGR of 7.30%:: https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2023/05/30/2678317/0/en/Global-Cyclopentane-Market-Size-is-Poised-to-Grow-680-Million-by-2030-Exhibit-a-CAGR-of-7-30.html

Global Demand for Metal Recycling Market Size Will Surpass $91.1 Bn by 2028 at 7.5% CAGR | Zion Market Research:: https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2023/05/29/2677813/0/en/Global-Demand-for-Metal-Recycling-Market-Size-Will-Surpass-91-1-Bn-by-2028-at-7-5-CAGR-Zion-Market-Research.html

[Statistics Report] Continuous Basalt Fiber Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 360 Million by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 11.3%: Zion Market Research:: https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2023/05/29/2677802/0/en/Statistics-Report-Continuous-Basalt-Fiber-Market-Size-is-Projected-to-Reach-USD-360-Million-by-2028-Growing-at-a-CAGR-of-11-3-Zion-Market-Research.html

Global Demand for Steam Trap Monitor Market Size Will Surpass $5.82 Bn by 2030 at 4.21% CAGR | Zion Market Research:: https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2023/05/29/2677759/0/en/Global-Demand-for-Steam-Trap-Monitor-Market-Size-Will-Surpass-5-82-Bn-by-2030-at-4-21-CAGR-Zion-Market-Research.html

Global New Born Eye Imaging Systems Market Size to Grow USD 391 Million by 2030 | CAGR of 9.29%:: https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2023/05/29/2677744/0/en/Global-New-Born-Eye-Imaging-Systems-Market-Size-to-Grow-USD-391-Million-by-2030-CAGR-of-9-29.html

Inductive and Linear Variable Differential Transformer (LVDT) Sensors Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 3.44 Billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 10.31%: Zion Market Research:: https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2023/05/29/2677743/0/en/Inductive-and-Linear-Variable-Differential-Transformer-LVDT-Sensors-Market-Size-is-Projected-to-Reach-USD-3-44-Billion-by-2030-Growing-at-a-CAGR-of-10-31-Zion-Market-Research.html

Aronia Berries Market Size Will Attain USD 1342 Million by 2030 Growing at 7.3% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Zion Market Research | Global Aronia Berries Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis Report:: https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2023/05/29/2677711/0/en/Aronia-Berries-Market-Size-Will-Attain-USD-1342-Million-by-2030-Growing-at-7-3-CAGR-Exclusive-Report-by-Zion-Market-Research-Global-Aronia-Berries-Market-Size-Share-Trends-Analysis.html

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 7768 006 007

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?