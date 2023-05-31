Flash News: OKX to Adjust Tick Size of Spots/Margins and Perpetual Swaps, will Support Optimism Upgrade and Hard Fork

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of May 31, 2023.

OKX to adjust tick size of spots/margins and perpetual swaps

In order to increase market liquidity and improve your trading experience, OKX will adjust the tick sizes of certain spots/margins and perpetual swaps at 6:00 am – 6:30 am (UTC) on June 2, 2023.

During the tick size adjustment period, trading will be temporarily suspended for 2 minutes for the trading pair adjusted to a smaller decimal value. Users will not be able to transfer funds, place orders, amend orders, and cancel orders for the affected trading pair. Trading for the trading pair adjusted to a larger decimal value will not be affected.

Specific adjustment details can be found here .

OKX to Support the Optimism Network Upgrade & Hard Fork

The Optimism (OP) network upgrade and hard fork will take place at 04:00pm (UTC) on June 6, 2023. Deposits and withdrawals of OP will be suspended starting from 03:50pm (UTC).

Trading activities involving Optimism will remain uninterrupted during the network upgrade and hard fork and the Optimism (OP) network upgrade and hard fork will not spawn new tokens. Upon verifying the stability of the upgraded network, we will reopen the deposit and withdrawal services for OP without any additional announcement.

For more information, please visit the Support Center .

