BTSE Secures Digital Assets Regulatory Registration in Liechtenstein

The registration allows BTSE to provide services relating to tokens and cryptocurrencies

/EIN News/ -- ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTSE, a leading digital asset exchange, today announced that it has been granted an official regulatory registration under the Token and Trustworthy Technology Service Provider Act (TVTG) in Liechtenstein. This license is a significant compliance milestone and provides a foundation as the exchange continues its global expansion.

BTSE AG, BTSE’s legal entity registered in Liechtenstein, has obtained the registration granted by the country’s Financial Market Authority (FMA). The registration will allow BTSE AG to operate as a regulated Trustworthy Technology (TT) Exchange Service Provider in Liechtenstein, and provide services related to tokens and cryptocurrencies, subject to compliance with the TVTG.

“Well-respected for its regulated business environment and clear framework, Liechtenstein is an ideal jurisdiction for BTSE to operate, as well as to demonstrate our commitment to compliance and transparency among users, investors, and partners,” said Henry Liu, CEO of BTSE.

“As Europe continues to refine its crypto regulatory framework, we see this license as a tremendous opportunity for us on our mission to become a leading player in the European cryptocurrency market and beyond. We are honored to become a registered TT Exchange Service Provider in Liechtenstein,” said Jeff Mei, COO of BTSE.

As a regulated Trustworthy Technology (TT) Exchange Service Provider, BTSE is well-positioned to uphold compliance standards and deliver a transparent and secure platform for users, investors, and partners. This milestone strengthens BTSE's global expansion plans, reinforcing its commitment to becoming a leading player in the European cryptocurrency landscape and beyond.

About BTSE

BTSE is a leading digital asset exchange that offers a simple and secure way to trade cryptocurrencies. As the go-to exchange for all things crypto, BTSE is one of the top trusted crypto platforms for institutions, retail users and first-time traders. BTSE has developed multiple trading technologies that have been adopted across the industry, setting new standards for excellence and innovation in the world of digital asset trading. Additionally, BTSE licenses its industry-leading technology to exchanges worldwide through its white label exchange solutions, strengthening the BTSE ecosystem and bridging traditional finance with digital assets everywhere. Read more at btse.com.

