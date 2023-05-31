CuraScientific $600,000 License Purchase to Expand Delivery and Customer Acquisition

/EIN News/ -- PALM SPRINGS, CA, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- CuraScientific Corp. (OTC PINK: CSTF) (“CuraScientific” or the “Company”), a revenue alternative lifestyle company that owns and operates multiple licenses to manufacture, distribute and deliver brand name and proprietary natural-based cannabis and kava products for consumers seeking healthier choices to relieve stress and anxiety, announces the purchase of Chad Enterprises LLC Commercial-Microbusiness Cannabis License(s) C12-0000334.

The Company’s subsidiary, Cal Care Grp, Inc., acquired the Commercial-Microbusiness Cannabis License(s) C12-0000334 pursuant the 8K Filing of the License Purchase Agreement with Chad Enterprises, LLC, doing business as Foundation Delivery. Both the Seller and the License(s) are active and in Good Standing in the State of California. As total consideration for the purchase and sale of the License, and Buyer's assumption of the assumed obligations and all other liabilities provided for in the Agreement, the Buyer shall pay to the Seller the sum of $600,000, and such total consideration to be referred to as the "Purchase Price."

William Reed, Chairman & CEO, stated, “As a part of our core business model, we have been acquiring licensed cannabis businesses in order to expand our customer acquisition, delivery routes and territories. To date we hold “JW Brands, LLC” and “Chad Enterprises, LLC”, allowing Cal Care Grp to manufacture, deliver and distribute cannabis in California. This transaction increases our customer acquisition, distribution of our brands and expands our routes through We are negotiating with 2 more companies, Las Vegas-Nevada and Santa Ana-California.”

Chairman Interview: https://youtu.be/wRevqlAogkw

About CuraScientific Corporation: CuraScientific owns and operates Cal Care Grp, Inc.; a multi-location licensed company for distribution, manufacturing and delivery of cannabis that offers innovative products to the discerning, high-end customer market, producing a full suite of premium, artisanal cannabis products sold under its consumer brands, ‘JW Brands’ and ‘Chad Enterprises'. Cal Care Grp is a vertically integrated cannabis company that applies pharmaceutical industry standards to developing, cultivating, producing, and dispensing medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in California. The company is in the process of building Kava Bars under its brand name RZDxWLVS, Inc. (Raised by Wolves) with multi-location kava bars planned in Palm Desert, California and Las Vegas, Nevada.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes,” “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that the actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include but are not limited to changes in general economic and financial market conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

