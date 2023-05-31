Golden State Opens Its Second Utah Location, Welcoming Ben Marshall of Marshall Wealth Advisors

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH COAST METRO, Calif., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden State is proud to welcome Ben Marshall of Marshall Wealth Advisors in Lehi, Utah who has been helping clients achieve financial success for over two decades.



Ben is an experienced financial advisor who has built a reputation for providing personalized, comprehensive advice tailored to the needs of each of his clients. He holds a CFP® designation and focuses on building comprehensive financial plans for his clients. Ben collaborates with CPAs and Estate Planning Attorneys so he can provide a higher level of service to his clients and their families. A key tenet of his practice is educating his clients with risk management, income planning and wealth transfer. “Ben is passionate about helping families and individuals plan for their financial future,” says Daniel R. Catone, Founder and CEO of Golden State. “We welcome Ben to our community of advisors and look forward to supporting his business growth.”

Ben is fully committed to the mission of helping his clients make sound financial decisions. With his help, his clients can gain the tools, knowledge, and understanding necessary to achieve their financial goals.

Whether you are planning for retirement, seeking to grow your wealth, or managing debt and other financial issues, Marshall Wealth Advisors is here to help. For more information, please visit marshallwealthadvisors.com.

About Golden State

The Golden State family of companies, comprised of Golden State Wealth Management, Golden State Equity Partners and Golden State Asset Management, are investment advisers registered with the SEC, registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training, dedicated to financial professionals and their clients. The firm’s initial company was founded in 2013 by a group of executives who has partnered with advisors serving over $3 billion in assets under care1. Golden State’s infrastructure provides an extensive support network through succession planning, compliance oversight, dedicated transition support, a brokerage general agency, mortgage program, technology and marketing support and a Turnkey Asset Management Program. The Golden State family of companies is a multi-custodial firm that provides comprehensive tools and research necessary in today’s complex markets. Golden State’s flagship office is located in South Coast Metro, California. With offices across the country, Golden State is committed to creating an atmosphere that benefits both advisors and their investors. For more information about Golden State, visit www.teamgoldenstate.com .

1Source: SEC filing as of March 31, 2023; Golden State.

