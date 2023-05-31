Rani Therapeutics Announces Acceptance of Three Abstracts for Presentation at ENDO 2023 Annual Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (“Rani Therapeutics” or “Rani”) (Nasdaq: RANI), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on the oral delivery of biologics and drugs, today announced that three submitted abstracts were accepted for poster presentations at the 105th annual meeting of The Endocrine Society (ENDO 2023) taking place June 15-18, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois.



The first of Rani’s abstracts noted below will be featured in a news conference hosted by the Endocrine Society from 9-10 am C.T. on June 17, 2023 in Room W-186B in McCormick Place’s West Building.

Details of the abstracts being presented at ENDO are as follows:

Abstract Title: An Orally Administered Robotic Pill (RP) Reliably and Safely Delivers the Human Parathyroid Hormone Analog hPTH (1-34) (Teriparatide) With High Bioavailability in Healthy Human Volunteers: A Phase 1 Study

Session Title: P69 - Bone and Mineral Metabolism: Hypoparathyroidism

Session Type: Poster Abstract

Date & Time: Saturday June 17, 2023, 1:00-2:00 pm C.T.

Location: McCormick Place, EXPO Hall

Presenter: Joshua Myers, MS

Nominated for Presidential Poster Competition: Endocrine Society to select winner

Selected for Rapid Fire Presentation: Quick preview poster presentation on a multimedia display to allow meeting attendees to further engage with the presenters at their paper poster. Rapid Fire presentations will take place in the Poster Pod area in the exhibit hall.

News Feature: This abstract will be featured in a news conference hosted by the Endocrine Society.

Abstract Title: Pharmacokinetics (PK) and Pharmacodynamics (PD) of the Parathyroid Hormone Analog PTH (1-34) (Teriparatide) Delivered via an Orally Administered Robotic Pill (RT-102)

Session Title: P69 - Bone and Mineral Metabolism: Hypoparathyroidism

Session Type: Poster Abstract

Date & Time: Saturday June 17, 2023, 1:00-2:00 pm C.T.

Location: McCormick Place, EXPO Hall

Presenter: Kyle Horlen, DVM

Nominated for Presidential Poster Competition: Endocrine Society to select winner

Abstract Title: Patient Preference and Proof-of-Concept for a Once-Daily Follicle Stimulating Hormone (FSH) Biosimilar Delivered via an Orally Ingestible Robotic Pill (RT-112)

Session Title: Session P44 - Reproductive Endocrinology: Female Reproduction – Clinical

Session Type: Poster Abstract

Date & Time: Friday, June 16, 2023, 12:00-1:00 pm C.T.

Location: McCormick Place, EXPO Hall

Presenter: Alyson Yamaguchi, DVM

Information about ENDO 2023 may be accessed at https://endo2023.endocrine.org/Home.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics and drugs. Rani has developed the RaniPill® capsule, which is a novel, proprietary and patented platform technology, intended to replace subcutaneous injection or intravenous infusion of biologics and drugs with oral dosing. Rani has successfully conducted several preclinical and clinical studies to evaluate safety, tolerability and bioavailability using RaniPill® capsule technology. For more information, visit ranitherapeutics.com.

