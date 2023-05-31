Syntiant Strengthens Advisory Board with Four New Members

Business and Technical Leaders Provide Strategic Guidance and Expertise on Growth Strategy

(GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IRVINE, Calif., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntiant Corp., a leader in edge AI deployment, today announced the addition of four new members to its advisory board, which is now comprised of 10 seasoned professionals from diverse backgrounds who serve as trusted resources for the company's management team and board of directors. The new advisory board members are:



Kunle Olukotun, Ph.D., chief technologist and co-founder of SambaNova Systems, as well as the Cadence Design Systems professor of electrical engineering and computer science at Stanford University. A pioneer in multicore processor design and team leader of the Stanford Hydra chip multiprocessor research project, Professor Olukotun also founded Afara Websystems, a microprocessor technology company for server systems that was acquired by Sun Microsystems. An IEEE and Association for Computing Machinery fellow, Dr. Olukotun is a recipient of the prestigious IEEE Computer Society’s Harry H. Goode Memorial Award and was elected to the National Academy of Engineering.

Greg Fischer, currently a member of the board of directors at Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems and cloud connectivity service provider. With more than 30 years of technology experience, Fischer has served as senior vice president and general manager at Broadcom Inc, as well as held other senior roles at Conexant Systems Inc., Rockwell International Corp. and Rockwell Collins Avionics Co.

Magnus Egerstedt, Ph.D., the Stacey Nicholas dean of engineering of the Samueli School of Engineering at the University of California, Irvine. Professor Egerstedt was instrumental in developing Robotarium, a remotely accessible swarm robotics lab used by thousands of researchers around the world, and SlothBot, a hyper-energy-efficient environmental monitoring robot. An IEEE and International Federation of Automatic Control fellow, he also is a member of the Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences.

Sander Arts, an award-winning marketing leader who previously served as VP of marketing for Syntiant. Arts is founder and CEO of Orange Tulip Consultancy, a Silicon Valley-based firm that serves B2B and B2C clients globally with strategic go-to-market guidance and other marketing services to help companies create shareholder value.

“All four of these individuals are renowned in their respective fields and offer valuable insights and forward-thinking perspectives on a host of key areas such as growth strategy that will bring exceptional value to management and our board of directors,” said Kurt Busch, CEO of Syntiant. “As generative AI continues to demonstrate great promise around the world, we are strengthening our leadership position in deep learning technology at the edge, which serves as the interface between humans and this new technology that is improving the lives of people, anywhere and at any time.”

More information on Syntiant’s leadership and advisory board can found here or by clicking https://www.syntiant.com/leadership.

About Syntiant

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant Corp. is a leader in delivering hardware and software solutions for edge AI deployment. The company’s purpose-built silicon and hardware-agnostic models are being deployed globally to power edge AI speech, audio, sensor and vision applications across a wide range of consumer and industrial use cases, from earbuds to automobiles. Syntiant’s advanced chip solutions merge deep learning with semiconductor design to produce ultra-low-power, high performance, deep neural network processors. Syntiant also provides compute-efficient software solutions with proprietary model architectures that enable world-leading inference speed and minimized memory footprint across a broad range of processors. The company is backed by several of the world’s leading strategic and financial investors including Intel Capital, Microsoft’s M12, Applied Ventures, Robert Bosch Venture Capital, the Amazon Alexa Fund and Atlantic Bridge Capital. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.syntiant.com or by following Syntiant on Twitter @Syntiantcorp or LinkedIn.

