Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,516 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 453,488 in the last 365 days.

Alkami to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- PLANO, Texas, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) (“Alkami”), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced that company leadership will be present at the 43rd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Presenters will include Alex Shootman, Chief Executive Officer, and Bryan Hill, Chief Financial Officer. A webcast and replay of the event will be accessible at investors.alkami.com.

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly, and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and business banking, digital account opening, payment security, and data analytics and marketing solutions. To learn more, visit www.alkami.com

Investor Relations Contact

Steve Calk
ir@alkami.com

Media Relations Contacts

Marla Pieton
marla.pieton@alkami.com

Katie Schimmel
katie@outlookmarketingsrv.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Alkami to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more