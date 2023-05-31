SiTime to Present at the Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiTime Corporation, (Nasdaq: SITM), the precision timing company, today announced that SiTime’s CEO, Rajesh Vashist, and CFO, Art Chadwick, will attend the Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference to be held at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston, MA. SiTime management will participate in a fireside chat at 4:45 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.



A live and archived audio webcast of the Company’s fireside chat will be available in the Events section of SiTime’s Investor Relations website. Portfolio managers and analysts can request a meeting with SiTime management by contacting their Stifel sales representative.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is the precision timing company. Our programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With over 3 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit www.sitime.com.

