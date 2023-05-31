ONE Development Corporation Announces the Appointment of Mr. Bidemi Amusa to Its Advisory Board

Mr. Amusa brings extensive real estate, capital formation experience from managing Carillion Limited

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONE Development Corporation (“ONE Development”), a fast-growing real estate company specializing in residential development in Toronto, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Bidemi Amusa as the newest member of its esteemed Advisory Board.



Mr. Amusa brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the real estate industry, making him an invaluable addition to the company's advisory team. With a successful track record in delivering homes that combine high-class contemporary architectural design with high-level finishing, Mr. Amusa is renowned for his strategic insights, innovative thinking, and exceptional leadership skills.

As a member of the Advisory Board, Mr. Amusa will play a crucial role in providing strategic guidance, offering industry knowledge, and contributing to the company's immediate and long-term growth and success. His extensive experience in building luxury homes will greatly support ONE Development's ongoing efforts to deliver up to 25 modern homes in Toronto over the next 5 years.

"We are delighted to welcome Mr. to our Advisory Board," said ONE Development’s Founder and CEO, Jason Ferreira. "His proven expertise, industry knowledge and network will be invaluable as we continue to expand our portfolio, explore new opportunities, and innovate within the real estate sector."

With a commitment to excellence, Mr. Amusa’s Carillion Limited has been recognized with multiple awards for the significant contributions to the real estate industry in Nigeria and Africa. The company’s visionary approach and ability to navigate complex market landscapes make them a trusted leader in the field.

"I am honored to join ONE Development's Advisory Board," expressed Mr. Amusa. "I look forward to collaborating with the talented team and leveraging my experience to provide strategic insights that will contribute to the company's continued growth and success in Toronto, Ontario."

Mr. Amusa's appointment to the Advisory Board further strengthens ONE Development's ability to deliver exceptional real estate solutions and solidify its position as a potential market leader. The company remains dedicated to providing outstanding service, fostering innovation, and exceeding client expectations.

About ONE Development Corporation:

ONE Development Corporation is a forward-thinking residential real estate development company that is revolutionizing property acquisition and redevelopment in Toronto, Canada. Our approach is unique and disruptive. We leverage our team of experienced real estate professionals who together deliver high value building designs, fulfilling the ever-growing demand within the Toronto real estate market. To learn more about what we are doing at ONE Development, please visit our website at www.onedevcorp.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn, and onedevcorp on Instagram & Facebook.

For media inquiries, please contact:

ONE Development Corporation

jferreira@onedevcorp.com