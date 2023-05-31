Leaf Group’s Media Business is Now World of Good Brands

World of Good Brands names Lindsey Abramo CEO; transitions into standalone business reporting directly into Graham Holdings Company

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaf Group, a Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC) subsidiary, announced today its media business will begin to operate as a standalone company under the new name World of Good Brands. Lindsey Abramo, previously the Chief Revenue Officer at Leaf Group, has been appointed CEO. The new company has also unveiled a new logo, website, and mission statement to accompany the business’s new identity.



World of Good Brands operates premium lifestyle brands including Well+Good , Hunker , LIVESTRONG.com, and OnlyInYourState . The new company will continue to represent brand partnerships for former Leaf Group sister brands Society6, Saatchi Art, and The Other Art Fair.

World of Good Brands is a portfolio of trusted brands across health, wellness, art, design, and travel with a focus on delivering access in traditionally aspirational categories. With its foundation built on world-class content, experiential, and commerce, the Company creates tangible connections with consumers through integrated programming that spans digital channels and in real life. Its niche digital brands have deep connections with their audiences and can be amplified through a collection of 50+ digital properties representing consumers across lifestyles and life stages: offering premium reach and powerful audience extension opportunities for partners.

World of Good Brands finds its physical home at House of Good: a full-time residence, content studio, DTC showroom, and event space dedicated to consumer experiences on Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice Beach, CA. House of Good brings the Company’s biggest editorial moments to life, as well as creates longer-tailed custom and white label experiences for partners that break through the traditional digital media model.

“World of Good Brands and our new corporate identity better represents where our business is today and what we will grow to be,” said Lindsey Abramo, CEO of World of Good Brands. “Consumers today crave integrated experiences that blend IRL and virtual. The new organization helps us serve both audiences and brand partners by creating connections that run deeper than a media impression. We’re here to offer a new advertising paradigm: taking consumers someplace new, instead of flagging them down as they’re going somewhere else.”

To learn more, visit https://worldofgoodbrands.com/.

About World of Good Brands

World of Good Brands is a leader in experiential media and commerce operating premium lifestyle brands including Well+Good , Hunker , LIVESTRONG.com, and OnlyInYourState . World of Good Brands creates consumer experiences that blend physical and virtual – allowing audiences to access them from wherever they are, and taking a piece of them wherever they go. While traditional media companies broadcast, World of Good Brands narrowcasts: the brands close the aperture on the communities, conversations, and connections that bring color and meaning to our worlds. The World of Good Brands niche digital properties have deep connections with their consumers, and can be amplified through a collection of 50+ digital properties representing consumers across lifestyles and life stages: offering premium reach and powerful audience extension opportunities for partners. Formerly known as Leaf Group Media, World of Good Brands is a Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC) subsidiary. To learn more, visit https://worldofgoodbrands.com/.

Media Contact

Susan Turner

Director of PR

susan.turner@leafgroup.com