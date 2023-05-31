Shockwave Medical Publishes 2022 ESG Report

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shockwave Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWAV), a pioneer in the development and commercialization of transformational technologies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, today released its 2022 ESG Report highlighting accomplishments in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) across its global markets.



“We are proud to release our ESG Report, which showcases our continued progress during 2022 towards developing a more sustainable business across our global business and to being a responsible corporate citizen that prioritizes our ethical values, inclusive culture and environmental initiatives,” said Doug Godshall, President and Chief Executive Officer, “The Corporate Values that drive us at Shockwave go beyond our patient-centric devices and extend to addressing the impact that our company has on the those with whom we interact, including our employees, customers, suppliers, communities and stockholders. We know our ESG efforts will continue to evolve as our business and the world change, and we are committed to learning throughout this journey and finding ways to make as much positive impact as possible.”

Throughout 2022, Shockwave took several important actions to advance its ESG program, which is focused on five grounding principles: Planet, People, Products, Community and Governance. The report highlights our ESG accomplishments, including:

Measuring our greenhouse gas emissions for 2022

Adding new electric vehicle charging stations to our Santa Clara buildings

Pursuing LEED and Fitwel certifications for our future Costa Rica manufacturing site

Continuing to grow of our all-women Shockwave Women Achieving Together, dedicated to advancing the careers of women in engineering, technology and cardiovascular devices

Making significant progress toward ISO 14001 certification, which is on target for completion in 2023





Shockwave Medical’s annual ESG Report can be found on the company’s investor relations site at the following link: Shockwave 2022 ESG Report . All data in the report reflects fiscal year 2022, unless noted otherwise.

About Shockwave Medical, Inc.

Shockwave Medical is a leader in the development and commercialization of innovative products that are transforming the treatment of cardiovascular disease. Its first-of-its-kind Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) technology has transformed the treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease by safely using sonic pressure waves to disrupt challenging calcified plaque, resulting in significantly improved patient outcomes. Shockwave has also recently acquired the Neovasc Reducer, which is under clinical investigation in the United States and is CE Marked in the European Union and the United Kingdom. By redistributing blood flow within the heart, the Reducer is designed to provide relief to the millions of patients worldwide suffering from refractory angina. Learn more at www.shockwavemedical.com and www.neovasc.com.

