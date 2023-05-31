Submit Release
CDPHP Named #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Commercial Health Plans in New York by J.D. Power

CDPHP has won the prestigious award three years in a row and six of the past seven

/EIN News/ -- Albany, NY, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDPHP is proud to announce the Albany, NY-based health plan has once again been named #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Commercial Health Plans in New York by J.D. Power, making this the third year in a row – and sixth out of the past seven  – the health insurer has won this prestigious award.

“Winning this award six out of the past seven years is a testament to our tireless commitment to customer service,” said CDPHP president and CEO, Dr. John D. Bennett. “Each and every day, the CDPHP team is working tirelessly to improve the quality and experience of care for our members and this community. I am incredibly proud of the culture we have built and the team that works day-in and day-out to make our members healthy, happy, safe, and secure.”

The J.D. Power study measures member satisfaction among 150 health plans in 22 regions throughout the United States and ranks plans in the following categories:

  • Coverage and Benefits
  • Cost
  • Customer Service
  • Information and Communication 
  • Provider Choice 
  • Billing and Payments

For more information on the J.D. Power study, including health plan rankings from across the country, check out the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Commercial Member Health Plan Study.

About CDPHP®
Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 29 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

