Intercept Pharmaceuticals to Conduct One-on-One Meetings with Investors at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference June 7-8, 2023

/EIN News/ -- MORRISTOWN, N.J., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICPT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, today announced that it will be participating in investor meetings at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference at the Marriott Marquis in New York City on June 7-8, 2023.

Meeting Details  
For investors attending the conference who wish to meet with the Intercept management team, please reach out to Nareg Sagherian at Intercept to check the team’s availability.  

About Intercept   
Intercept is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and severe alcohol-associated hepatitis (sAH). For more information, please visit www.interceptpharma.com or connect with the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.   

Contact   
For more information about Intercept, please contact:   

Investor inquiries: investors@interceptpharma.com   
Media inquiries: media@interceptpharma.com   


