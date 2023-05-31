Submit Release
Erasca to Host Virtual Investor Event on Pipeline Updates with a Focus on ERAS-007 ERK Inhibitor

The virtual event will take place on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 4:30 PM ET

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erasca, Inc. (Nasdaq: ERAS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced it will host a virtual investor event on Erasca pipeline updates on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 4:30 PM ET.

The Erasca leadership team will discuss its pipeline targeting RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, with a focus on ERAS-007, a potentially best-in-class ERK1/2 inhibitor in Phase 1b/2 clinical development for the treatment of patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-altered solid tumors.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. To register for the event, please click here.

About Erasca
At Erasca, our name is our mission: To erase cancer. We are a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Our company was co-founded by leading pioneers in precision oncology and RAS targeting to create novel therapies and combination regimens designed to comprehensively shut down the RAS/MAPK pathway for the treatment of cancer. We have assembled what we believe to be the deepest RAS/MAPK pathway-focused pipeline in the industry. We believe our team’s capabilities and experience, further guided by our scientific advisory board which includes the world’s leading experts in the RAS/MAPK pathway, uniquely position us to achieve our bold mission of erasing cancer.

Contact:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

