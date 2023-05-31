The Oncology Institute to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- CERRITOS, Calif., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI), one of the largest value-based oncology groups in the United States, today announced that senior management will participate at the following investor conferences:



2023 Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Date: June 9th, 2023

Fireside Chat: 11:00am Eastern Time

TOI Participant: Daniel Virnich, M.D., MBA, President

Location: New York City, NY

UBS Healthcare Services Conference

Date: June 26th – 28th, 2023

TOI Participant: Brad Hively, Chief Executive Officer

Location: Chatham, MA

Interested investors and other parties may listen to simultaneous webcasts of the presentations by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.theoncologyinstitute.com/. The online replay will be available for a limited time shortly following the call.

About The Oncology Institute, Inc.

Founded in 2007, TOI is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of approximately 1.8 million patients including clinical trials, transfusions, and other services traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With 100+ employed clinicians and more than 700 teammates in over 60 clinic locations and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information visit www.theoncologyinstitute.com.

Contacts

Media

The Oncology Institute, Inc.

Daniel Virnich, MD

danielvirnich@theoncologyinstitute.com

(562) 735-3226 x 81125

Investors

Solebury Strategic Communications

investors@theoncologyinstitute.com