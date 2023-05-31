SecureTech Reports Record Top Kontrol Sales Growth

Unveils New Top Kontrol Marketing and Investor Awareness Initiative

/EIN News/ -- ROSEVILLE, Minn., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureTech Innovations, Inc. (OTC: SCTH), an emerging growth company that develops and markets cutting-edge security and safety devices, products, and technologies such as Top Kontrol and its early-stage cybersecurity and cryptocurrency technology incubator Piranha Blockchain, announces it generated record Top Kontrol sales growth of 114% during the first quarter of 2023.



Seeking to build upon this record sales growth, SecureTech announces it is launching a cross-marketing initiative aimed at growing product/brand awareness while converting existing and prospective shareholders into Top Kontrol customers. It’s a win-win for public safety and SecureTech’s shareholders.

SecureTech’s President and CEO Kao Lee commented, “Top Kontrol as a brand and product remain largely unknown outside of the Twin Cities area. By combining product marketing and investor awareness efforts, we hope to attract a new generation of customers that become long-term SecureTech shareholders and vice versa. This will create a strong shareholder base, ensuring our forthcoming Regulation A+ offering is a huge success to propel SecureTech to the next level.”

About SecureTech Innovations

SecureTech is an emerging growth company that develops and markets security and safety devices, products, and technologies – our products preserve life, protect property, and prevent crime. SecureTech is the maker of Top Kontrol®, the only anti-theft and anti-carjacking system known that can safely stop a carjacking without any action by the driver. Through its Piranha Blockchain subsidiary, SecureTech is developing advanced cybersecurity technologies for blockchain and cryptocurrency systems and platforms involving cryptocurrency mining, digital asset storage and protection, and cryptocurrency trading platforms. For more information, visit securetechinnovations.com, topkontrol.com, and piranhablockchain.com.

Certain statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, may include forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of Management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. SecureTech Innovations, Inc. (“SecureTech”) assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or Management’s estimates or opinions change, other than as required pursuant to applicable securities laws. For a description of additional risks and uncertainties, please refer to SecureTech’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including “Risk Factors” in its Annual Report filed on Form 10-K.

