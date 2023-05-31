/EIN News/ -- Tutors International

Press Release

31 May, 2023

Tutors International Commences Search for Specialist Tutor for Student in Florida

World-renowned residential private tutoring firm, Tutors International, presents an exceptional opportunity for a dynamic, experienced educator adept in working with SEND students and the US education system. This unique hybrid home-schooling role is set to commence in September 2023 in Fort Lauderdale.

OXFORD, UK: Tutors International is a world leader in full-time private tuition . They specialise in sourcing the perfect tutor for each of their clients by conducting a completely personalised global recruitment process that accommodates the exact requirements of each client. This ensures that Tutors International finds not only a world-class tutor but one who perfectly aligns with the lifestyle, attitudes, values and ideas of each family and their child(ren).

Tutors International has recently launched the custom recruitment process for their latest tutoring job ( ref: FLD 0523 ). This exciting position is now open for an energetic and experienced educator, ideally starting in September 2023, for a hybrid home-schooling role. The successful candidate will have the opportunity to work with an inspiring student, in the sunny locale of Fort Lauderdale, with elements of travel across the U.S. and further afield.

Adam Caller, Founder of Tutors International, shared his thoughts on this unique role: "At Tutors International, we uphold a tradition of excellence, partnering with some of the most prestigious educational institutions globally. Meeting all of the stated criteria is an absolute necessity for this position. The chosen candidate must embody our shared values of adaptability, integrity, and academic rigour. It's a highly specified role, but for the right individual - one who meets these demands - the rewards are exceptional, both professionally and personally."

THE STUDENT

The learner is a delightful 13-year-old girl with a keen interest in penguins and outdoor activities. The learner battles with several learning difficulties, including dyslexia, dyscalculia, dysgraphia, and ADD. However, her enthusiastic spirit for learning and adventure remains unbroken.

ROLE OF THE TUTOR

We are looking for a tutor with significant experience working with SEND students and, ideally, proficiency in the Davis model. The candidate should be ready to bring creativity to the fore, fostering the learner's academic growth, particularly in mathematics, and nurturing her love for learning. The tutor will also be instrumental in guiding the learner to expand her interests and reshape her mindset about numeracy.

HOURS, HOLIDAYS, ACCOMMODATION, AND TRAVEL

The tutor will work with the learner for an average of 35 hours each week, with flexible days off. The tutoring plan involves homeschooling the learner 3-4 days a week and coordinating with Xceed school for the remaining days. Accommodation and personal transport arrangements will be the tutor's responsibility.

MISCELLANEOUS

A good role model with excellent manners, education, and personal values is what we seek in our tutor. The tutor should be a non-smoker, comfortable with domestic animals, and enjoy being active, potentially trying new sports and activities with the learner.

CONTRACTUAL DETAILS

● Start: September 2023

● Duration: 12 months

● Hours: approximately 35 hours per week

● Salary: $149,994 USD per annum (£12,500 USD per month)

● Accommodation: Provided

● Car: Not Provided

● Vacation: Nine weeks (over 12 months)

CONTACT US NOW

If you are interested in applying for this position, contact us now by visiting the job listing on the Tutors International website . To find out more about Tutors International and the elite services it provides, visit https://tutors-international.com/

ABOUT TUTORS INTERNATIONAL

Tutors International provides an unparalleled private tutoring service that matches the right private home tutor with the right child for the student to fully reach their personal potential and academic excellence. Delivering an international private tuition service for children of all ages at different points in their educational journeys, Tutors International is founded on a commitment to finding the perfect tutor to realise each student's specific goals and aspirations. Tutors are available for full-time residential positions, after-school assistance, and home-schooling .

Founded in 1999 by Adam Caller, Tutors International is a private company based in Oxford, a city renowned for academic excellence. Our select clientele receives a personally tailored service , with discretion and confidentiality guaranteed.

CONTACT DETAILS

Web: www.tutors-international.com

Email: marketing@tutors-international.com

Phone: +44 (0) 1865 435 135

Tutors International

Prama House

267 Banbury Road

Oxford OX2 7HT

England

Attachment