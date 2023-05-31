Biognosys Launches Spectronaut 18 and Presents Advances in Proteomics Depth, Sensitivity, and Scalability at the ASMS 2023 Annual Conference

Spectronaut ® 18 makes DIA proteomics projects more efficient and scalable than ever for all mass spectrometry instrument types

18 makes DIA proteomics projects more efficient and scalable than ever for all mass spectrometry instrument types Novel research with TrueDiscovery™ and TrueTarget™ demonstrates the unique capabilities and utility of mass spectrometry proteomics for biomarker and drug discovery

/EIN News/ -- ZURICH, Switzerland and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biognosys, a leading inventor and developer of mass spectrometry-based proteomics solutions, has announced the company’s attendance at the American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) Annual Conference from June 4 to June 8 in Houston, Texas where the company will launch Spectronaut 18 and present major scientific and technological advances for its proprietary proteomics research software and services.

Biognosys’ scientific presence includes a breakfast seminar introducing Spectronaut 18, along with three oral presentations and nine posters. In addition, their team of scientific experts will be present at booth #819.

“Our continuous commitment to innovation in mass spectrometry-based proteomics is once again emphasized by our significant contribution to the ASMS scientific program,” said Lukas Reiter, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer of Biognosys. “With this major release of Spectronaut 18, soon after the Spectronaut 17 release, we show our eagerness to innovate and our ability to develop at a fast pace to provide users of all instrument types with the best possible performance in DIA proteomics. Our presentations on TrueDiscovery and TrueTarget demonstrate the value of mass spectrometry proteomics for drug discovery and clinical trials.”

Further, Biognosys will participate in the activities of its strategic partner, Bruker. Lukas Reiter will present on “dia-PASEF empowered discovery proteomics” during their Breakfast Workshop Pharma on Tuesday, June 6, and Biognosys’ portfolio of proteomics services, software, and kits will be showcased in Bruker’s hospitality suite. A major launch arising from the strategic partnership is the combination of Biognosys’ iRT kit together with the Bruker ProteoScape™ product.

Spectronaut 18: DIA data analysis with unprecedented throughput and efficiency

Biognosys will launch the latest version of Spectronaut during their Monday, June 5, breakfast seminar “Spectronaut 18: Limitless Throughput. Unparalleled Efficiency.” The seminar features presentations from Biognosys’ CTO Lukas Reiter, and guest speakers Gregory Potts (AbbVie) and Aline Martins (Scripps Research Institute).

In addition, Biognosys will present “A Systematic Characterization of LC-MS Features Sheds Light on the Full Potential of DIA Identification” during the oral sessions on Tuesday, June 6.

Furthermore, the company will present four posters highlighting recent improvements in Spectronaut, including the application of cutting-edge neural networks to improve protein identification and the use of Biognosys’ library-free directDIA+ workflow for comprehensive quantification across the proteome.

TrueDiscovery: Accelerating biomarker discovery in oncology and neuroscience

TrueDiscovery is Biognosys’ proprietary mass spectrometry platform for large-scale proteomics, providing unrivaled depth and sensitivity across the entire proteome. In the oral sessions on Wednesday, June 7, Biognosys will be showing how TrueDiscovery has been used to characterize more than 15,000 proteins across 22 samples in a single shot in their presentation “Deepest Profiling of Human Tissues to Date Sheds Light on Expressed Proteins” and demonstrating how automation can cut hands-on experimental time by up to 90% in the talk “A Universal Workflow for Automated Sample Preparation in Large-Scale Proteomics.”

Biognosys will also be presenting two posters demonstrating the depth and sensitivity of TrueDiscovery for a range of applications, including identifying proteomic signatures in urine and comparing plasma and cerebrospinal fluid biomarker profiles in Alzheimer’s disease. A further poster reveals the results of a head-to-head comparison between TrueDiscovery and the Olink Explore affinity-based platform.

TrueTarget: High-resolution drug target identification and deconvolution

TrueTarget is Biognosys’ unique platform for exploring drug-target interactions, underpinned by limited proteolysis mass spectrometry (LiP-MS). One of Biognosys’ posters will showcase a detailed proteome-wide mapping of the binding sites of two CDK inhibitors.

iRT Kit: Now recommended in combination with Bruker ProteoScape™

For real-time system suitability monitoring, Bruker now supports and recommends using the Biognosys iRT kit. The Bruker ProteoScape™ software is introduced by Bruker at ASMS as a real-time software suite for computational 4D-Proteomics™ including monitoring and optimization of system performance for the timsTOF platform. The software’s real-time system quality control (QC) workflow is based on the widely used Biognosys iRT kit. The kit contains eleven non-naturally occurring synthetic peptides in a pooled mix. Peptides have been carefully optimized for stability, sensitivity and even spacing in retention time over the gradient and in the peptide CCS dimension.

Visit biognosys.com/asms2023 for a complete overview of Biognosys’ presence at ASMS. Posters will be available for download by Friday, June 9.

About Biognosys

At Biognosys, we believe that deep proteome insights hold the key to breakthrough discoveries that transform science for better lives. With our versatile portfolio of next-generation proteomics solutions, including the TrueDiscovery™, TrueTarget™, and TrueSignature™ research service platforms, our flagship software Spectronaut®, and the PQ500™ kit, we make the proteome actionable to empower research, drug development, and clinical decision-making. Our solutions provide a multi-dimensional view of protein expression, function, and structure in all biological species and sample types. Our unique, patented technologies utilize high-resolution mass spectrometry to quantify thousands of proteins with industry-leading precision, depth, and throughput. Through our strategic partnership with Bruker (Nasdaq: BRKR), we make proteomics globally accessible. For more information, visit biognosys.com .

About Spectronaut®

Spectronaut is Biognosys’ flagship data analysis software for data-independent acquisition (DIA) mass spectrometry (MS) based proteomics.

The software employs advanced Search and Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms to translate data into actionable insights for life science research. Spectronaut enables reproducible and precise quantification of thousands of proteins in a single experiment and provides multi-dimensional insights into protein expression, function, and structure across all major biological species and sample types. For more information, visit spectronaut.com .

About TrueDiscovery™

The Biognosys TrueDiscovery platform offers integrated proteomics solutions across the entire drug development pipeline.

TrueDiscovery is powered by Hyper Reaction Monitoring (HRM) mass spectrometry, an advanced patented Data Independent Acquisition (DIA)-based protein quantification technology co-invented by tech pioneers at Biognosys.

TrueDiscovery is the only platform that searches the complete proteome to quantify thousands of the most relevant proteins, including an unlimited number of proteoforms. The platform enables the deepest unbiased profiling of tissue and biofluids proteomes with unbeatable specificity on a large scale. The generated data are highly reproducible and easily transferrable to clinical assays. Studies can be performed in a GLP certified and GCP compliant environment. For more information, visit truediscovery.bio .

About TrueTarget™

The Biognosys TrueTarget proteomics platform uniquely addresses the most pressing challenges in early drug discovery by identifying on- and off-targets to accelerate and de-risk drug development throughout the pipeline.

TrueTarget is powered by Limited Proteolysis Mass Spectrometry (LiP-MS), a proprietary, patented chemoproteomics technology co-developed by Biognosys. TrueTarget is the only tool to probe structural changes across the complete proteome with peptide-level resolution, providing unique insights into compound binding and target identification.

The platform enables elucidating mechanisms of action and revealing unanticipated toxicities. For more information, visit truetarget.bio.

