/EIN News/ -- Press Release

Nokia selected by MetaLINK to expand fixed wireless broadband access across rural America

Deal will see MetaLINK provide superior fixed wireless access coverage boosting network capacity to address growing customer demand in Ohio

Nokia’s first win with MetaLINK in partnership with Winncom Technologies

Nokia AirScale radio and baseband portfolio supports US Internet Service Providers (ISPs) through its flexible and efficient scaling capacity





31 May 2023

DALLAS - Nokia today announced that it has been selected by MetaLINK to provide fixed wireless access coverage and boost broadband network capacity in Northwest Ohio, Northeast Indiana, and parts of Southern Michigan. Using Nokia’s Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) RAN portfolio, MetaLINK will address the growing demand for broadband coverage by connecting more homes and businesses in the rural area, delivering faster speeds and increased network capacity to MetaLINK’s customers. Nokia is partnering with Winncom Technologies, a global distributor of CBRS, LTE, Broadband, and FWA products, to deliver these solutions.

A well-established ISP, MetaLINK turned to Nokia to support its growth and expansion into new markets. The partnership will leverage MetaLINK’s CBRS spectrum, as well as radio access solutions from Nokia’s AirScale portfolio, to provide high-bandwidth internet services for people who have limited access.

With Nokia’s CBRS radio and baseband units, MetaLINK will now be able to improve customers internet experience and connect more homes and businesses in areas where it has not been cost-effective to deploy fiber.

Fernando Torres, Chief Operating Officer at MetaLINK Technologies, said: “Partnering with Nokia and leveraging its technology leadership in network innovation will help us improve customers internet experience and connect more homes and businesses with high-bandwidth internet services.



Shaun McCarthy, President of North America Sales at Nokia, said: “We are excited to partner with MetaLINK to meet the growing fixed wireless broadband demand in Ohio. This partnership exemplifies Nokia’s commitment to providing exceptional solutions that drive tangible outcomes for our customers. By leveraging our industry-leading technology, we will help narrow the digital divide and bring reliable connectivity to more communities.”

Mike Cook, VP, Business Development at Winncom Technologies, said: “We at Winncom are thrilled to be involved in the important partnership between Nokia and MetaLINK. MetaLINK has been our trusted local partner for many years, and they are known for their expertise in finding the most effective technology to offer to their customers. Nokia's radio technology is currently leading the market and offers cutting-edge solutions, with a clear path towards growth to 5G and beyond.”

Nokia is supplying 5G technologies across its portfolio to major service providers and leading operators, as well as hyperscalers, enterprises, and government organizations in the US. The company has an unrivalled track record of innovation in the US, including Nokia Bell Labs, which pioneered many of the fundamental technologies that are being used to develop 5G and fiber broadband standards. Today, more than 90 percent of the US population is connected by Nokia network solutions while seven out of 10 fiber homes in the US are connected using Nokia fixed network equipment.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Media inquiries

Nokia Communications, Corporate

Email: press.services@nokia.com

Follow us on social media

LinkedIn Twitter Instagram Facebook YouTube