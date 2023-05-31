The 14th IIICF Kicks Off on 1 June Promoting International Infrastructure Co-operation

MACAU, May 31 - The 14th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum (IIICF) will be held from 1 to 2 June at the Venetian Macao Cotai Expo. Collaboratively organised by the China International Contractors Association and the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, the Forum serves as a platform for the global infrastructure industry to explore opportunities for co-operation on sustainable development.

Full-scale upgrade with an increase in on-site attendees of more than 100%

The Forum will be held fully offline with the theme of “Green Leadership, Digital Intelligence, Financial Empowerment, Win-Win Co-operation”. It has attracted more than 3,000 guests from over 60 countries and regions, including more than 40 ministers and officials of higher levels, senior executives from close to 20 financial institutions, over 70 enterprises included in the ENR’s Top 250 International Contractors and more than 10 international organisations, in addition to over 10 international business associations and upwards of 700 enterprises and organisations. The number of on-site guests attending the Forum has more than doubled compared to last year.

The exhibition of the Forum will be relocated to the Exhibition Hall for the first time, which has attracted many leading multinational enterprises and organisations in the global infrastructure sector. The exhibition area will be 1.5 times larger than that of the previous edition, in which over 90% will be occupied by specially customised booths. In addition to exhibitors from the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin who will continue their participation, this exhibition will welcome 10 Macao enterprises and organisations on board, fully showcasing the outcomes of the global infrastructure industry’s co-operation on sustainable development.

Hosting business matching sessions and organising merchants to visit communities

This year’s Forum has attracted many leading players in the industry and the industry chain to participate in the exhibition. It has set up business matching sessions and meeting areas, providing a combination of functions, including exhibition, project matching and meeting, so as to offer the exhibitors comprehensive support. During the Forum, a “Macao-Hengqin Business Matching” session will be held, where Macao enterprises are invited to explore business opportunities.

In order to achieve the “tourism + MICE” collaboration and to stimulate the development of peripheral industries such as retail, catering and hotels, this year’s Forum will continue to organise trade visitors to the Taipa community. In addition to visiting the tourist attractions and experience the unique mixture of Western and Chinese cultures in Macao, the tour will allow them to enjoy a satisfying shopping experience that helps to revitalise the community economy.

Strengthening the China-PSC elements in Macao

The Forum will also release The Belt and Road Infrastructure Development Index (2023) and the report, as well as the first-ever Portuguese-speaking Countries Infrastructure Development Index Report, which aims to more accurately reflect the new international trends of the Belt and Road Initiative and highlight the role of the Macao SAR as a platform connecting China and Portuguese-speaking Countries.

Moreover, the Organiser of the Forum will hold a press conference on 30 May to provide more details of the event. For more information, please visit http://www.iiicf.org/.