Eightco’s Forever 8 and Partner Mobi-hub to Serve as a Headline Sponsor for the ITC Malta 2023

/EIN News/ -- Safety Harbor, FL, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OCTO) (“Eightco” or the “Company”) announced today that Mobi-hub Funding (“Mobi-hub Funding”), the joint venture of Forever 8 Fund, LLC (“Forever 8”), a subsidiary of Eightco, and Mobi-hub Ltd. (“Mobi-hub”), will serve as a headline sponsor for the ITC Malta 2023, a top-tier global conference for new and used mobile devices and accessories. This is the first event Mobi-hub Funding will participate in since the announcement of the joint venture.



The conference will be held in Malta on June 7-11, 2023, featuring a variety of keynote speakers, exhibitors and attendees from around the world, including representatives from both Forever 8 and Mobi-hub. Additionally, Forever 8 and Mobi-hub will host a large event display booth featuring their current products and services.

“We are thrilled to be sponsoring the ITC Malta 2023,” said Paul Vassilakos, President of Forever 8. “We are excited to have launched this joint venture with Mobi-hub and pursue our first endeavor by sponsoring this global event as a team. This is a perfect opportunity to provide the industry a detailed view of the innovative solutions we bring to the mobile device and accessories industry,” added Vassilakos.

Mobi-hub Funding utilizes the expertise of both organizations, capitalizing on their collective strengths to redefine industry standards. Mobi-hub Ltd. will spearhead client-facing initiatives, driving sales and acquiring new clients. Forever 8 will assume responsibility for seamless back-end operations with a concentration on inventory management. Together, this collaboration is expected to allow the company to supply crucial inventory and vital resources, while concurrently driving business growth within the $55.7 bn.* used mobile phone and accessories market.

*https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/refurbished-used-smartphone-market-analysis-2023-2033-phonefix-phoebe/

About Forever 8

Forever 8 is a leading provider of cash-flow management solutions and standardized information for small to medium-sized businesses. Our innovative platform addresses the challenges faced by e-commerce sellers in managing inventory capital, offering flexible and scalable tools. By eliminating the need for personal guarantees and fixed amortization schedules, we empower businesses to optimize their cash-flow process. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction, we have assisted numerous clients in effectively managing their cash flow and unlocking their growth potential.

For additional information, please visit www.forever8.com

About Eightco

Eightco is committed to growth focused around its existing subsidiaries, Forever 8, an inventory management platform for e-commerce sellers, and Ferguson Containers, a provider of complete manufacturing and logistical solutions for product and packaging needs, through strategic management and investment. In addition, the Company is actively seeking new opportunities to add to its portfolio of technology solutions focused on the e-commerce ecosystem through strategic acquisitions. Through a combination of innovative strategies and focused execution, Eightco aims to create significant value and growth for its portfolio companies and shareholders.

For additional information, please visit www.8co.holdings

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward looking. Words such as “plans,” “expects,” “will,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “expand,” “advance,” “develop” “believes,” “guidance,” “target,” “may,” “remain,” “project,” “outlook,” “intend,” “estimate,” “could,” “should,” and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such terms. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Eightco’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section titled “Risk Factors” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and Eightco undertakes no duty to update this information or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of such statements to reflect future events or developments, except as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Richard Brown

617-819-1289

investors@8co.holdings