Priority areas of Turkmen-Iranian partnership are being discussed in Tehran

31/05/2023

133

As is known, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has undertaken a two-day working visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran on May 30-31, 2023.

The traditionally friendly nature of the Turkmen-Iranian relations every year acquires a new content. A clear evidence to that is the rapid dynamics of the development of a productive dialogue in all key areas, primarily in the economic sphere.

Being long-term partners in the region, our countries are currently demonstrating the desire to steadily enrich the accumulated experience of fruitful and mutually beneficial cooperation, supporting it with large-scale joint projects implemented in the interests of the two states and peoples of Central Asia. Among the most significant of them - is the construction of the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran steel highway, recognized as the "golden" link of the North-South transport corridor, which is the most economical railway route between Asia and Europe and serves the interests of peace, general prosperity and sustainable development.

In strengthening business ties, increasing the mutual interest of business structures of the two states, an important role is given to the activities of the joint Intergovernmental Commission, created in order to develop the most effective mechanism for regulating trade and economic relations, as well as regular business forums and specialized exhibitions.

Particular attention is paid to the development of cultural and humanitarian interaction. In recent years, close cultural and scientific exchanges have been established, international conferences and forums are being organized with the participation of Turkmen and Iranian delegations. Cross Days of Culture and exhibitions of arts and crafts and other joint events are being regularly held.

The closeness of the positions of the two countries on a number of issues of the regional and global agenda led to a productive partnership between Turkmenistan and Iran within the framework of authoritative international organizations.

The current visit of Arkadag Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Iran, during which a number of meetings were held and are scheduled, including with the top leadership of a friendly country, is designed to give impetus to the deepening of a fruitful interstate dialogue.

On the first day of the visit, the Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held talks with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, the Chairman of the Chairman of Expediency Discernment Council of Iran Sadeq Amoli Larijani, the Chairman of the Mejlis of the Islamic Shura of Iran Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf.

At the meetings, a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation was discussed, specific steps were identified to further intensify mutually beneficial relations, and confidence was expressed in the consistent successful development of the Turkmen-Iranian partnership based on the principles of equality, mutual respect and good neighborly relations.