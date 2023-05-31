[Trending] Car Safety Market Size & Share to Surpass $ 267.5 Billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 9.5%| Zion Market Research

[214+ Pages Report] The Global Car Safety Market size was worth at around USD 129.4 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 267.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 9.5% between 2023 and 2030, according to Zion Market Research. Rising demand for cars with intelligent braking systems drives the market growth.

Car Safety Market Report Overview:

The rules that apply to automobile cars, safety systems, and production tools are known as "car safety regulations." The primary goal of enforcing such restrictions is to reduce the frequency of car accidents. In many nations, active safety features are required in cars, and these regulations help to prevent accidents of this nature. Anti-lock brakes, electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring, and other subsystems make up active safety systems. Seat belts and airbags are examples of passive safety measures that can lower the chance of injuries in an accident.

Car Safety Market: Growth Factors

Rising demand for cars with intelligent braking systems drives the market growth

Intelligent braking systems (IBS) in all commercial and passenger cars are receiving increased attention as end users look to maximize performance. They have sensors that continuously monitor the vehicle's conditions and react in an emergency. An intelligent mechatronic system generates and emits ultrasonic waves frontward at a predetermined distance, indicating the separation between the barrier and the car. The car's speed is then controlled by a microprocessor using the data from the detection pulse in order to depress the stop pedal and perform harsh braking on the vehicle for safety purposes.

Numerous countries have put in place stringent legislation requiring the use of sophisticated braking systems. For instance, by 2019, the installation of autonomous braking systems in new cars and light commercial vehicles will be required by 40 countries, led by Japan and Europe. This will undoubtedly provide new prospects for IBS-equipped automobiles and raise demand for the automotive safety sector.

Drop in sales and production of cars hinders the industry from growing

Due to the global economic slump and several government financial reform programmes, there has been a decrease in car production and sales since 2016. For instance, the United States' vehicle sales have decreased since 2016 as a result of the Federal Reserve's increased interest rate. Additionally, output has been declining during this time. In 2019, it is expected that vehicle sales would fall globally by roughly 3.1 million units.

According to Ford, the number of new car sales in China fell by roughly 28.75% in 2019. Sales were down 0.9% to 1.2% for GM. As a result, the possible decline of the American car market will negatively affect the growth of the automotive safety market.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 129.4 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 267.5 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 9.5% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Robert Bosch, Schaeffler AG, Denso Corporation, Infineon, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive Plc, Magna International, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Hyundai Mobis, Toyota Boshoku Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Ryobi, Valeo SA, Autoliv Inc. and Tata Motors among others. Segments Covered By Type, By Occupant Type, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Request For Customization

Segmentation Analysis:

The global car safety industry is segmented based on the type, occupant type, and region.

Active safety is anticipated to rule over the market through the projected time frame

Based on the type, the global market is bifurcated into active safety and passive safety. The active safety segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period due to its benefits, such as anti-lock brakes, electronic stability control, or traction control, it also prevents or mitigates traffic accidents by enhancing the general driving experience in a variety of conditions. Several governments have enacted stringent laws requiring the installation of safety features in vehicles.

Adult occupant segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period

Based on the end user, the market is segmented into adult occupant, pedestrian safety, child safety, and safety assistance systems. The adult occupant segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. The increase in the number of consumer safety awareness programs and the rising number of road accidents that further result in severe fatalities in the human body will drive the market's development during the forecast period.

The global car safety market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Active Safety

Passive Safety

By Occupant Type

Adult Occupant

Pedestrian Safety

Child Safety

Safety Assistance Systems

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the main competitors dominating the global car safety market include -

Robert Bosch

Schaeffler AG

Denso Corporation

Infineon

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive Plc

Magna International

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Hyundai Mobis

Toyota Boshoku Corp.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Ryobi

Valeo SA

Autoliv Inc.

Tata Motors

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Car Safety market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

during the forecast period (2023-2030). In terms of revenue, the Car Safety market size was valued at around US$ 129.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 267.5 billion by 2030 .

and is projected to reach . Some of the factors driving the market are an increase in accidents, an increase in vehicle safety concerns, and strict government regulations in different regions.

Based on the type, the active safety segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Based on the occupant type, the adult occupant segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period

The global market for car safety is anticipated to be dominated by North America during the forecast period. The rise of electric vehicles in the automotive industry will lead to the introduction of more autonomous vehicles in a variety of areas. The possibility that the current market for safety systems will extend and grow rises along with the availability of more autonomous vehicles. Due to the fact that the majority of cars in North America now come with the majority of safety systems, the market has grown crowded compared to how it was a few years ago.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments:

In May 2020, a German technology firm called ZF Friedrichshafen AG Company acquired WABCO. The deal will help ZF advance the market's current digital platforms and establish itself as a global champion in commercial automotive systems. For heavy-duty commercial cars, WABCO Vehicle Control Systems, a US-based business, offers electronic braking, stability, suspension, and transmission automation systems.

In December 2021, the world's first system that combines outstanding HMI (Human-Machine Interface) technology with cutting-edge driver and occupant monitoring will be made available by Behr-Hella Thermocontrol GmbH (BHTC), a joint venture between Hella and MAHLE Behr GmbH & Co. KG. The display and climate control devices from BHTC can include cameras that watch for driving distraction, drowsiness, and sudden sickness and will sound an alarm.

