OTC Markets Group Welcomes CleanTech Lithium Plc. to OTCQX

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced CleanTech Lithium Plc. (AIM: CTL; OTCQX: CTLHF), an exploration and development company, advancing the next-generation of sustainable lithium projects for the EV transition, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. CleanTech Lithium Plc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.



CleanTech Lithium Plc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “CTLHF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Aldo Boitano, Chief Executive Officer, CleanTech Lithium Plc., said:

“By qualifying to trade on OTCQX Best Market, CleanTech Lithium welcomes existing and potential investors. Our qualification for the premium tier on OTC markets, will provide increased liquidity and disclosure for our shareholders and potential new investors.

“Joining the OTCQX Market is a strategic decision as CTL continues to make progress simultaneously across our three projects located in Chile, in the Lithium Triangle. With Chile being the only South American country producing lithium with a Free Trade Agreement with the U.S, the region is a key market on our path to production.

“Interest in battery manufacturing, electric vehicles and the drive to a green economy is developing at a rapid pace and the Inflation Reduction Act and Canada’s 2035 EV mandate is evidence of this. CTL aims to play a significant role in this by supplying cleaner lithium via Direct Lithium Extraction (“DLE”) technology and being part of the OTCQX Best Market is an important step towards delivering this.”

About CleanTech Lithium Plc.

CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing next-generation sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the EV transition. The Company’s mission is to produce material quantities of battery-grade lithium by 2026, with near-zero carbon emissions with minimal impact on the environment, offering the EV market a green lithium supply solution.

CleanTech Lithium has three prospective lithium projects - Laguna Verde, Francisco Basin and Llamara - located in the lithium triangle, the world’s centre for battery-grade lithium production. They are situated within basins entirely controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. The projects have direct access to excellent infrastructure and renewable power.

CleanTech Lithium is committed to using renewable power for processing and reducing the environmental impact of its lithium production by utilising Direct Lithium Extraction. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which only adsorbs lithium from brine, with higher recoveries and purities. The method offers short development lead times, low upfront capex, with no extensive site construction and no evaporation pond development so there is no water depletion from the aquifer or harm to the local environment.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

