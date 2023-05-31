Arrest Made in Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse Offenses: 1800 Block of Columbia Road, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit announce an arrest has been made in Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse offenses that occurred on Sunday, May 28, 2023, in the 1800 block of Columbia Road, Northwest.

At approximately 7:05 pm, the suspect approached three separate female victims at the listed location. The suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with each victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Sunday, May 28, 2023, 55-year-old Robert Moore, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with these offenses.