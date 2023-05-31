Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,569 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 453,252 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse Offenses: 1800 Block of Columbia Road, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit announce an arrest has been made in Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse offenses that occurred on Sunday, May 28, 2023, in the 1800 block of Columbia Road, Northwest.

 

At approximately 7:05 pm, the suspect approached three separate female victims at the listed location. The suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with each victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Sunday, May 28, 2023, 55-year-old Robert Moore, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with these offenses.

You just read:

Arrest Made in Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse Offenses: 1800 Block of Columbia Road, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more