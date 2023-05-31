InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses MindBio Therapeutics’ Receipt of Initial Shipment of 1,000,000 Microdoses of LSD for Phase 2 Clinical Trials for Depression

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MindBio Therapeutics (CSE:MBIO) (FSE:WF6), a Melbourne, Australia-based leader in microdosing psychedelic medicines, received its initial microdoses of LSD. MindBio announced that its initial delivery of 1,000,000 microdoses of LSD had arrived at its labs, following a secure chain of custody, for process in preparation for two separate Phase 2 take home LSD-Microdosing Clinical Trials, which are both fully funded. This LSD will be used to create a novel sublingual formulation for LSD microdosing.



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media video which provides additional information about this news and the company. The video is available for viewing on “ InvestmentPitch ” and on “ YouTube ”. If these links are not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter “MindBio” in the search box.

All pharmaceutical medicines need to be made to the standard of Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) which require manufacturers to ensure that their products are traceable, safe, pure and effective for human consumption.

MindBio's CEO Justin Hanka recently visited the company’s Canadian manufacturer, which is fully licensed by the Canadian Government to manufacture GMP grade LSD for the pharmaceutical industry.

The company recently announced that ethics approval has been received for a world’s first Phase 2a take home LSD-Microdosing clinical trial in patients with Major Depressive Disorder, along with approval by the Clinical Trials Registry. In this open-label trial in 20 patients with major depressive disorder, the tolerability and feasibility of an 8 week regimen of LSD-Microdosing will be tested. The results will inform a continuation trial, a much larger Phase 2b randomized triple-dummy active placebo controlled trial.

In 2022, MindBio’s Phase 1 take-home LSD-Microsdosing clinical trial, 80 healthy male volunteers were randomised into an LSD group and a Placebo group, receiving 14 doses every 3 days for 6 weeks, with the first doses given in a supervised laboratory setting, and the other doses self-administered at home. The advantage of microdosing LSD as opposed to macrodosing is that patients can take the drug and then get on with their day in much the same way they would when taking anti-depressant medication. Notably, there were no serious adverse events recorded and participants on dose days had substantial improvements in mood including increases in energy, social connectivity, creativity, wellness and happiness.

Justin Hanka, CEO and Co-founder, stated: "By using microdosing, we are creating a unique treatment model that is globally scalable, accessible, and affordable, aiming to address the existing challenges in mental health care. MindBio is amassing the world's largest repository of biometric, physiological and psychometric data from Microdosing randomised controlled clinical trials in a big data play for the Company. We are leading the world in LSD-Microdosing and look forward to providing the next exciting update from new discoveries to shareholders soon."

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 300 million people worldwide experience depression. In the United States alone, 3.1 million people between the age of 12 and 17 have experienced at least one major depressive episode in the past year, with suicide the second leading cause of death among people aged 10 to 34.

The shares, which recently began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange, are trading at $0.10. For more information, please visit the company’s website www.MindBioTherapeutics.com , contact Justin Hanka, CEO, at 61 4331 40886 or by email at justin@MindBioTherapeutics.com .

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company’s story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

Disclaimer

The information in this Investmentpitch Media Ltd video is for the viewers information only. MindBio Therapeutics has paid a fee not exceeding $2,000 in cash to have its current news release produced in video format. The corporate information is based on information that is publicly available. Any information provided by Investmentpitch Media Ltd., through its media services is not to be construed as a recommendation or suggestion or offer to buy or sell securities but is provided solely as an informational media service. Investmentpitch Media Ltd makes no warranties or undertakings as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. All due diligence should be done by the viewer or their financial advisor. Investing in securities is speculative and carries risk.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

