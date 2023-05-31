SOTI Races to Solve Troubleshooting and Security Issues for Trek Bicycle Corporation

SOTI MobiControl and SOTI XSight allow Trek Bicycle Corporation to support and troubleshoot devices in minutes, while saving 15-20% of time spent on employee onboarding.

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trek Bicycle Corporation (Trek), a global performance bike brand creating a variety of high-performance bicycles, reports major improvements in its operational and worker efficiency after implementing the SOTI ONE Platform. With surging production and shipping demands, the need for an innovative Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) solution became mission-critical for the company.



A leading bicycle retailer for over 45 years with expanding operations in 80 countries, Trek discovered a need for increased efficiency across the hundreds of devices operating in its manufacturing warehouses. Previously, the team struggled through hours of unnecessary downtime and several other mobility challenges due to a lack of visibility into its device fleet. Leveraging SOTI MobiControl and SOTI XSight, all part of the SOTI ONE Platform, Trek now has clear visibility into all its devices and can monitor how, when and where they are being used.

“Using the SOTI ONE Platform, we can quickly solve and prevent issues to limit the amount of stoppage time for our warehouse staff. It’s safe to say we are seeing a 15-20% time savings on new employee onboarding,” said Tom Spoke, Director of Global IT at Trek Bicycle Corporation. “We highly depend on SOTI MobiControl and SOTI XSight because these products drastically decrease downtime and secures our devices.”

Simplify Mobile Device Operations with New Technology

The simplicity of SOTI MobiControl’s drag and drop feature allows Trek to seamlessly roll out critical updates as its IT team easily sets up and configures devices. With the addition of SOTI XSight, the team can quickly diagnose, support and troubleshoot issues remotely, ensuring its distribution facilities can ship same-day orders so stores have available stock for all cyclists needs.

“Visibility into the location of a device fleet is essential, especially as consumers expect their favorite brands to ship out orders the same day. With SOTI MobiControl and SOTI XSight, Trek can now monitor when and where a device is being used and quickly troubleshoot device issues, remotely and in real time,” said Shash Anand, SVP of Product Strategy at SOTI.

Diagnosing and Troubleshooting Takes Minutes, Not Hours

Before implementing the SOTI ONE Platform, Trek struggled with troubleshooting device issues, device security and gaining insight into the performance of its rugged devices. Long-time partner RMS Omega assisted Trek in evaluating EMM tools, leading the team to SOTI. After a seamless installation, the time spent providing device support decreased from hours to minutes, resulting in substantial savings considering the backlog that can occur in a warehouse when employees cannot execute tasks due to device failures.

“The SOTI MobiControl and SOTI XSight implementation has helped reduce downtime, and we are pleased to see its positive impact on our operations so far,” said Peter Vatenos, VP of Marketing & Principal at RMS Omega. “We look forward to continuing working with our long-time customer, Trek, on future technology advancements.”

To learn more about Trek and its results with the SOTI ONE Platform, click here.

About SOTI

SOTI is the world’s most trusted provider of mobile and IoT device management solutions, with more than 17,000 enterprise customers and millions of devices managed worldwide. SOTI’s innovative portfolio of solutions and services provides the tools organizations need to truly mobilize their operations and optimize their mobility investments. SOTI extends secure mobility management to provide an integrated solution to manage and secure all mobile devices and connected peripherals in an organization. For more information, visit soti.net.

About Trek Bicycle Corporation

Trek Bicycle is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of bicycles and related products. Trek believes the bicycle can be a simple solution to many of the world's most complex problems and is committed to breaking down the barriers that prevent people from using bicycles more often for transportation, recreation, and inspiration.

About RMS Omega

RMS Omega is a technology solutions integrator with extensive experience developing strategic tracking and automation tools for healthcare, manufacturing, the supply chain, and field service industries. We offer a vast portfolio of technology and professional services, including RFID, barcode, data collection, wireless infrastructure, enterprise mobility applications, voice automation, location technology, and more, throughout the United States and Canada. From the initial consultation to post-implementation optimization, we have the necessary resources and expertise to design, deploy, manage, and provide ongoing service for all of our customers. With RMS Omega, organizations become empowered with the oversight and peace of mind that their data, inventory, assets, and people are always at the right place at the right time.