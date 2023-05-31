E-Waste Management Market to grow at a CAGR of 12.9 percent reaching USD 137.60 Bn by 2029

E-Waste Management Market is segmented based on the Type of Electronic Waste, Source of Generation, Collection Methods, Recycling Processes, End-Use Industries, Channel Of Disposal, And Stakeholders. A bottom-up approach was used to estimate the E-Waste Management Market size.

Market Size in 2022 USD 58.85 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 137.60 Bn CAGR 12.9 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 278 No. of Tables 129 No. of Charts and Figures 121 Segment Covered By Type of Electronic Waste, Source of Generation, Collection Methods, Recycling Processes, End-Use Industries, Channel of Disposal, and Stakeholders. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

E-Waste Management Market Scope and Research Methodology

The research report on the E-Waste Management Market covers technology, product application, development trend, product technology, competitive landscape, industrial chain structure, industry overview, national policy, and industry planning analysis. The report includes the global market's drivers, opportunities, and restraints. It includes the impact of these drivers, trends, and restraints on market demand during the forecast period. The report also highlights market opportunities on a global scale. The E-Waste Management Market is analyzed at the country, regional, and global levels. The report examines the E-Waste Management Market Strategies, as well as the major players' strategies and investment plans. The data from the E-Waste Management Market was gathered using both primary and secondary research methods. Secondary research is used to identify key players. Secondary research was used to gather information for the Market's extensive, market-oriented, and commercial analysis.

E-Waste Management Market Overview

E-waste is considered a post-consumer problem, but the issue encompasses the lifecycle of the product irrelevant to the user. Designers, investors, traders, manufacturers, miners, consumers, raw material producers, policy-makers, and others play a crucial role in reducing waste, retaining its value within the system, and further extending the economic and physical life of the electronic item. It also influences the ability of the product to be recycled, reused, and restored.

Increasing technological advancements, such as cloud computing and the Internet of Things (IoT), can potentially dematerialize the electronics industry. Furthermore, the rise of various facility business models and improved product tracking and return led to global circular value chains. A circular economy approach favors closed-loop arrangements in which resources are engaged carefully to generate pioneering products, which are used for a longer period by sharing, reusing, restoring, and reprocessing. A longer period and clever design indicate greater productivity. Therefore, the circular economy approach is expected to be the spine of future sustainable economies.

E-Waste Management Market Dynamics

E-waste disposal is a critical environmental issue the world is facing. Lack of knowledge regarding the correct disposal of e-waste that contains hazardous elements ends up in landfills. This aspect further leads to the hazardous metals and leaking of heavy, toxic, including mercury, Lead, arsenic, and cadmium into the soil. These toxic materials become a severe issue when they seep into groundwater systems causing groundwater pollution. Besides, laborers at landfills are exposed to these harmful contaminants leaking from e-waste. E-waste products include computers, television sets, cell phones, printers, scanners, and fax machines. However, increasing government initiatives creating consumer awareness regarding reusing and refurbishing electrical and electronic materials is expected to provide a positive outlook for e-waste management.

E-Waste Management Market Regional Analysis:

North America, with its robust recycling infrastructure and strong environmental regulations, held the highest market share in the E-Waste Management market in the year 2022. The region's well-established collection systems, advanced recycling technologies, and high awareness levels among consumers contribute to its leading position. Moreover, government initiatives at the federal and state levels, such as the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) in the United States, promote responsible e-waste management and drive market growth.

E-Waste Management Market Segmentation

By Type of Electronic Waste:

Computers

Mobile phones

Televisions

Other electronic devices

Based on the Type of Electronic Waste, Computers dominated the E-Waste Management Market during the forecast period. Computers have become a vital aspect of the e-waste management market. Appropriate handling of computer waste ensures the recovery of valued components, reduces environmental impact, and prevents hazardous substances from arriving in the ecosystem.

By Source of Generation:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial sectors



Based on the Source of Generation, the Residential segment is expected to dominate the E-Waste Management Market. Residential e-waste includes electronic devices rejected by households such as mobile phones, televisions, and old computers. Proper management of residential e-waste involves recycling programs, collection initiatives, and awareness campaigns to prevent inappropriate disposal and promote responsible e-waste handling among households.

By Collection Methods

Curbside collection

Drop-off centers

Collection events



By Recycling Processes

Mechanical recycling

Pyrometallurgical processes

Hydrometallurgical processes



By End-Use Industries

IT and telecommunications

Healthcare

Consumer electronics

Automotive

By Channel of Disposal

• Recycling facilities

• Landfills

• Export

E-Waste Management Market Key Players Include:

Sims Metal Management Limited (Australia)

Aurubis AG (Germany)

Boliden AB (Sweden)

Glencore International AG (Switzerland)

Umicore (Belgium)

Tetronics International (United States)

MBA Polymers (United States)

Stena Metall (Sweden)

Enviro-Logix (United States)

E-Waste Systems (United States)

Attero Recycling (India)

Goldilocks Environmental Services (Brazil)

Recycla (Chile)

SIMS Recycling Solutions (Germany)

Kuusakoski Group (Finland)

Veolia Environnement (France)

Eco-Tech Environmental Services (United States)

E-Cycle Solutions (United States)

Call2Recycle (United States)

Return-It (Canada)

Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) (United Kingdom)

e-Stewards (United States)

R2 (United States)

e-Cycling Solutions (United States)

GreenTech Environmental (United States)

EPEAT (United States)

WRAP (United Kingdom)





Key questions answered in the E-Waste Management Market are:

What is the E-Waste Management Market?

What was the E-Waste Management Market size in 2022?

What is the expected E-Waste Management Market size by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the E-Waste Management Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the E-Waste Management Market growth?

Which factors are expected to restrain the E-Waste Management Market growth?

Which segment dominated the E-Waste Management Market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the E-Waste Management Market?

Which region held the largest share in the E-Waste Management Market?

Who are the key players in the E-Waste Management Market?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Market Competitiveness (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges, and Key Trends by Region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Raw Material, Product, Application, and Distribution Channel.

Type Competitive Landscape –A detailed scenario of the competitive environment in the global market Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region based on product Portfolio, End-Users, Revenues, Manufacturing Locations, etc. Market Consolidations – Mergers, Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Partnerships. Company Profiles – Business Overview, Financial Overview, Business Strategy, SWOT Analysis, Recent Development.

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Key Takeaways

Industry Recommendations

