Vertical Garden Construction Market to Reach $2.4 billion, Globally, by 2032 at 8.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global vertical garden construction market is driven by factors such as an increase in demand for energy-efficient buildings, the growing popularity of aesthetically appealing urban structures, and growth in building renovation and improvement activities.

/EIN News/ -- Portland,OR, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Vertical Garden Construction Market by Type (Indoor Vertical Garden Wall, and Outdoor Vertical Garden Wall), Garden Type (Green Wall Vertical Garden, Green Façades Vertical Garden, Freestanding Vertical Garden, and Others), and Application (Residential, and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032". According to the report, the global vertical garden construction industry generated $1.0 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $2.4 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2032.



Prime determinants of growth

An increase in demand for energy-efficient buildings, the growing popularity of aesthetically appealing urban structures, and growth in building renovation and improvement activities drive the growth of the global vertical garden construction market. However, the expensive and difficult maintenance of green façades vertical garden restricts the market growth. Moreover, various developments in vertical garden construction industry including incorporation of sensors, and other technical devices in vertical gardens greatly enhances the productivity of those gardens; thereby, presenting new opportunities in the coming years.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2021 $1.0 billion Market Size in 2031 $2.4 billion CAGR 8.6% No. of Pages in Report 220 Segments covered Type, Construction Type, Application and Region. Drivers Increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings



Growing popularity of aesthetically appealing urban structures



Growth in building renovation and improvement activities



Environment and eco-friendlier products Opportunities Developments in the vertical garden construction industry



Restraints Expensive and difficult to maintain





Covid-19 Scenario

· The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global vertical garden construction market, owing to the temporary closure of construction activities and lack of labor.

· However, after the COVID-19 pandemic reduced to significant levels, people realized the value of healthy living, and relatively large-scale adoption of vertical gardens was witnessed.

The outdoor vertical garden walls segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the outdoor vertical garden walls segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global vertical garden construction market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is also projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to large scale adoption of vertical gardens for enhancing the exterior of the building and reducing its carbon footprint.

The green wall vertical garden segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on garden type, the green wall vertical garden segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global vertical garden construction market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. To make the commercial building livelier and create more appealing spaces that would otherwise seem dull, green wall vertical gardens are typically put in commercial buildings at receptions, corridors, waiting rooms, hotel rooms, and other locations. Therefore, it is projected that expansion in the commercial building industry will benefit this sector. On the other hand, green facade vertical

garden segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.0% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to the ability of green facade vertical gardens to improve a building's appearance by covering it with lush and colorful flora. The resulting green layer works as insulation, preventing direct sunlight from heating the walls and keeping the structure's interior cool.

The commercial segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on application, the commercial segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global vertical garden construction market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. An increase in urbanization, a rise in the and working-class population are playing an instrumental role in driving the number of commercial buildings. However, the residential segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 9.3% from 2023 to 2032. The residential segment is anticipated to grow owing to the increasing population and reduction in the cost of vertical gardens that make them more affordable to the common man.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global vertical garden construction market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.6% from 2023 to 2032. This expansion is attributed to rapid economic growth, population growth, and the rise of tourism in countries such as China, India, Vietnam, and Indonesia. In addition, the rising trend of living with nature is also a major driving factor for the growth of the vertical garden construction market.

Leading Market Players: -

· ANS Group Global Ltd.

· Atlantis Corporation Australia Pty Ltd

· Biotecture Limited

· Elmich Pte Ltd

· Four Leaf Landscape and Civiltech Pvt Ltd.

· Fytogreen Australia

· LiveWall, LLC

· PAISAJISMO URBANO

· Sempergreen BV

· ZTC International Landscape Solutions (P) Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global vertical garden construction market. The acquisition strategy has been a major strategy adopted by the key players

to expand their market share. Moreover, these players have offer unique and innovative products to remain competitive in the market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

