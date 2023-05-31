Aluminum Cans Recycling Market is to grow at a CAGR of 4.7 percent reaching USD 4.83 Bn by 2029

Aluminum Cans Recycling Market is segmented based on Recycling Source, Technology, Type, and End-user. A bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Aluminum Cans Recycling Market size.

Pune, May 31, 2023 -- Maximize Market Research, a global market research firm has published a competitive intelligence market research report on the " Aluminum Cans Recycling Market ". The Aluminum Cans Recycling Market size was valued at USD 3.5 Bn in 2022. The total Aluminum Cans Recycling Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7 percent during the forecast period, reaching USD 4.83 Bn by 2029.



Market Size in 2022 USD 3.5 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 4.83 Bn CAGR 4.7 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 278 No. of Tables 129 No. of Charts and Figures 121 Segment Covered By Recycling Source, Technology, Type, and End-user. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Aluminum Cans Recycling Market Scope and Research Methodology

The research report on the Aluminum Cans Recycling Market covers technology, product application, development trend, product technology, competitive landscape, industrial chain structure, industry overview, national policy, and industry planning analysis. The report includes the global market's drivers, opportunities, and restraints. It also includes the impact of these drivers, trends, and restraints on market demand during the forecast period. The report also highlights market opportunities on a global scale. The Aluminum Cans Recycling Market is analyzed at the country, regional, and global levels. The report examines the Aluminum Cans Recycling Market Strategies, as well as the major players' strategies and investment plans. The data from the Aluminum Cans Recycling Market was gathered using both primary and secondary research methods. Secondary research is used to identify key players. Secondary research was used to gather information for the Market's extensive, market-oriented, and commercial analysis.

Aluminum Cans Recycling Market Overview

Aluminum cans offer long-term food quality preservation benefits. Aluminum cans deliver almost 100 percent safety against light, oxygen , moisture, and other contaminants. These cans do not oxidize and are resistant to corrosion, providing one of the most extended shelf lives considering any packaging.

Moreover, these cans provide many benefits, such as stability, rigidity, and high barrier properties. They are used to store goods with longer shelf life and are transported for more considerable distances. Aluminum has significant properties, such as being softer and lightweight , owing to which the manufacturers can save costs associated with logistics.

Aluminum Cans Recycling Market Dynamics

Rising environmental concerns worldwide have augmented awareness about the packaging materials utilized. The high energy consumption of packaging manufacturing is one of the aspects pushing recycling. Global warming, diminishing natural resources, and the impact of plastics on the environment are the chief trends influencing consumer demand. Initiatives by environmental groups and public awareness about the environment have increased awareness among users worldwide. Consumers are demanding packaging products that cause no or lower environmental impact. Consumers are progressively abandoning plastic usage, whereas the demand for recycled products is growing. Therefore, it is creating a high demand for metal-packaged products, including aluminum cans.

Aluminum Cans Recycling Market Regional Analysis:

North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, thanks to growing concerns regarding using and consuming sustainable packaging materials. It accounts for about one-third of the total consumption of aluminum cans. Aluminum cans have a superior recycling rate and more recycled content than competing package types. According to MMR analysis, it's one of the most recycled materials in the market. Recycling saves more than 90 percent of the energy required to produce new metal, reducing production costs. In the United States, two aluminum cans are recycled for every three cans shipped across the region.

Aluminum Cans Recycling Market Segmentation

By Recycling Source:

Curbside Pickup Spots

Community Drop off sites

Buyback Centers

Others

Based on the Recycling Source, Curbside Pickup Spots dominated the Aluminum Cans Recycling Market during the forecast period. Curbside recycling is the most widely used collection method for aluminum cans. Households and businesses separate recyclable materials from their regular waste and place them in recycling bins or carts for the collection method for aluminum cans.

By Technology:

Closed Loop Recycling

Open Loop Recycling

Aluminum Cans Recycling Market Key Players Include:

Novelis

Ball Corporation

United Scrap Metal

Brand & Howes Environmental

Steinert

Eldan Recycling A/S

Reliance Scrap Metal

Bottleman Recycling Services

Tal Metal Inc.

AUSCON METALS & MACHINERY

Johnny Metal Recycling

Mason Metals Ltd

Eurometaux

The Aluminum Association

Matalco Inc

Northeast Metal Traders

EcoMENA

ReMM Group

UACJ Corporation

CAN MANUFACTURERS INSTITUTE

